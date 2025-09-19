EXCLUSIVE: How Prince Harry 'Made Kate Middleton Weep Just After She Married His Brother Prince William'

Newly resurfaced accounts claim his best man's speech at her wedding to Prince William was so warm and emotional it moved her to cry.

Prince Harry once left Kate Middleton in tears – but not from anger, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Prince Harry once moved Kate Middleton to tears with his best man’s speech.

The 40-year-old Duke of Sussex delivered the remarks at the 2011 royal wedding reception, praising his brother and joking affectionately about their bond.

According to biographer Christopher Andersen's new book Brothers and Wives, Harry described William and Kate as "the dude and the duchess," teased his sibling about being bald, and revealed the pet name "Babykins" William used for his new wife.

"There were muffled sobs when Harry told his brother, 'Our mother would be so very proud of you,' and sighs when he said he loved Kate like a sister," Andersen wrote.

And a source told us when Harry confessed that the newlyweds' romance was inspiring to him in his own dating life, Kate cried.

A guest later recalled: "Harry said William was the ideal brother. It was just the kind of best man's speech everyone hoped for. He filled it with jokes about William, repeatedly calling him a 'dude' and laughing as he kept saying, 'What a dude.'"