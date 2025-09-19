EXCLUSIVE: How Prince Harry 'Made Kate Middleton Weep Just After She Married His Brother Prince William'
Sept. 19 2025, Published 10:00 a.m. ET
Prince Harry once left Kate Middleton in tears – but not from anger, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Newly resurfaced accounts claim his best man's speech at her wedding to Prince William was so warm and emotional it moved her to cry.
Prince Harry Brings Kate to Tears With Emotional Wedding Speech
The 40-year-old Duke of Sussex delivered the remarks at the 2011 royal wedding reception, praising his brother and joking affectionately about their bond.
According to biographer Christopher Andersen's new book Brothers and Wives, Harry described William and Kate as "the dude and the duchess," teased his sibling about being bald, and revealed the pet name "Babykins" William used for his new wife.
"There were muffled sobs when Harry told his brother, 'Our mother would be so very proud of you,' and sighs when he said he loved Kate like a sister," Andersen wrote.
And a source told us when Harry confessed that the newlyweds' romance was inspiring to him in his own dating life, Kate cried.
A guest later recalled: "Harry said William was the ideal brother. It was just the kind of best man's speech everyone hoped for. He filled it with jokes about William, repeatedly calling him a 'dude' and laughing as he kept saying, 'What a dude.'"
Sussexes Air Grievances in Oprah Chat, Netflix Show, 'Spare'
The speech now stands in stark contrast to the present. Fourteen years on, Harry and William, 43, are deeply estranged, their once-close relationship damaged by years of tension since Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from royal duties in 2020.
Harry and Markle, 44, moved to California after their dramatic departure from the UK, later laying bare their grievances in a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, and Harry's brutal memoir Spare.
In those accounts, Harry accused family members of failing to support Markle and described clashes with William – including a physical row in which he said his brother knocked him to the floor during an argument about Meghan.
William Blocks Harry's Return Despite London Visit
Relations have only deteriorated further.
Harry's criticism of Camilla, now Queen, in Spare angered his father, King Charles III, 76, while William feels betrayed by his brother's repeated airing of family disputes.
The brothers' last reported meeting was at their grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in 2022, where they spoke only briefly.
The distance has spilled into recent events. Earlier this year, Harry traveled to London for an Invictus Games event but did not meet William or his father.
Palace insiders say William believes his brother should not be welcomed back to The Firm.
Speech for William & Kate Highlights Brothers' Lost Bond
A source said: "At the end of the day, William is loyal. He recognizes his father's position and his authority to decide, and he won't stand in the way if it goes ahead. But he firmly believes a meeting with Harry would be a very bad idea."
Meanwhile, Harry is waging a campaign to worm his way back into the bosom of the royal family.
He has just met King Charles for the first time in 19 months – but his meeting with the cancer-hit monarch at Clarence House lasted only 55 minutes.
A source said: "The memory of Harry's playful but heartfelt speech for William and Kate now underscores just how far the royal brothers have drifted from those days of closeness."