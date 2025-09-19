Late Night Hosts Team Up to Defend 'Canceled' Jimmy Kimmel in Censorship Row and Mock 'Our Great Father' Donald Trump in Extraordinary Rants

RadarOnline.com can reveal Jon Stewart , Stephen Colbert , Seth Meyers and Jimmy Fallon all referenced the controversy surrounding Kimmel in their opening monologues as the comics refused to shy away from the subject.

Jimmy Kimmel's fellow Late Night hosts teamed up to support the "canceled" comedian while blasting the Trump administration's supposed "censorship" attacks.

Colbert made a special episode of 'The Daily Show' to support Kimmel.

Stewart, 62, returned for an unscheduled appearance on The Daily Show and began Thursday night's episode by promising a "fun, hilarious administration-compliant' program," before directing barbs at Trump.

He continued: “Our great administration has laid out very clear rules on free speech.

"Now some naysayers may argue that this administration's speech concerns are merely a cynical ploy: a thin gruel of a ruse, a smoke screen to obscure an unprecedented consolidation of power and unitarian intimidation, principleless and coldly antithetical to any experiment in a constitutional Republic governance.

"Some people would say that. Not me, though. I think it's great"'