Jimmy Kimmel's Reaction to Show Being Pulled Over Charlie Kirk Assassination Remarks Revealed — as David Letterman Insists Late-night Host Will Survive Chaos
Sept. 19 2025, Published 8:30 a.m. ET
Late-night legend David Letterman held nothing back in a blistering reaction to the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel, RadarOnline.com can report.
The former The Late Show host ripped the removal, while also providing a surprising update on how Kimmel is doing.
Kimmel and his self-titled late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, have both been silenced by ABC since he accused Charlie Kirk's alleged killer, Tyler Robinson, of being part of the MAGA movement during one of his opening monologues.
But Letterman was ready to speak his mind Thursday at The Atlantic Festival, taking special aim at President Trump.
"This is misery. In the world of somebody who is an authoritarian — maybe a dictatorship — sooner or later, everyone is going to be touched," he said.
The 78-year-old then offered his support to his "good friend" Kimmel.
"We all see where this is going, correct? It’s managed media and it’s no good. It’s silly. It’s ridiculous. And you can’t go around firing somebody because you’re fearful or trying to suck up to an authoritarian criminal administration in the Oval Office.
"That’s just not how this works."
Kimmel's Condition
Letterman revealed he had heard from Kimmel, and said his friend doesn't plan to take the suspension lying down.
"He's sitting up in bed taking nourishment," Letterman joked. "He's going to be fine."
He then turned introspective, telling the crowd that criticizing the current president is all part of the job for any late-night laugher: "Not once were we squeezed by anyone from any governmental agencies, let alone the dreaded FCC.
"The institution of the president of the United States ought to be bigger than a guy doing a talk show."
FCC Showdown
Kimmel's downfall came swiftly on Wednesday after FCC Chairman Brendan Carr threatened "immediate action" against Kimmel, ABC and Disney for "deliberately misleading the public" by claiming Kirk’s alleged assassin was a Trump Conservative.
On his show Monday, Kimmel said suspected assassin Robinson was a MAGA Republican, and his comments went viral.
"We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it," Kimmel said.
In response, Carr went on Benny Johnson's podcast on Wednesday, calling the comments "truly sick" and saying they should result in Kimmel's immediate suspension.
Network Responsibility
Carr explained that networks are required to have a license to broadcast granted by the FCC, and that comes with a responsibility to operate in the public interest.
He continued: "When we see stuff like this, look, we can do this the easy way or the hard way. These companies can find ways to change conduct, on Kimmel, or there’s going to be additional work for the FCC ahead."
That work could lead to Kimmel joining the unemployment line permanently.
"Calls for Kimmel to be fired – I think, you could certainly see a path forward for a suspension over this," Carr prognosticated before it happened. "You know, the FCC is going to have remedies."