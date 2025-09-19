EXCLUSIVE: King Charles' Sad Last Days – 'Dying' Monarch Left Alone as Wife Queen Camilla Jetted Off for Lavish Vacation on $40Million Yacht
Sept. 19 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
In early August, King Charles III traveled to his beloved Balmoral Castle in Scotland for his annual summer vacation, RadarOnline.com can reveal. But there was someone conspicuously absent from the monarch's side – Queen Camilla.
That's because the 78-year-old was off having some fun on her own. Camilla booked a solo holiday aboard the $40 million superyacht Zenobia in the Mediterranean off the coast of Greece, leaving poor Charles – who's battling an undisclosed form of cancer – all alone in a cold, empty, bat-infested castle.
Camilla's Getaway
The U.K. newspaper The Mirror was the first to publish photos on August 9 of Camilla relaxing on board, staring off as if she "didn't have a care in the world," according to reports.
The private getaway included her daughter, Laura Lopes, and her grandchildren. The yacht's owner is billionaire Wafic Said, a Syrian-Saudi businessman and philanthropist.
"Camilla wasn't frolicking in the sea with some young man," said a source, "but it still wasn't a good look for her."
Also, what message does it send, Camilla's critics are asking? "Charles has been very vocal about tightening the royal purse strings, yet Camilla takes off on some lavish getaway on a billionaire's boat," said the source. "It was poor timing – and perhaps poor taste."
The Angry Royal Family
EXCLUSIVE: Fears for Barbra Streisand's Husband James Brolin Erupt – Actor, 85, 'Slowed Down Over the Last Three Years' as Iconic Singer is Expected to Become His 'Caregiver'
The trip reportedly irked members of the royal family – namely Princess Anne, who's big on protocol and frowns upon flashy displays of any kind, and Prince William and Princess Kate, who will soon be king and queen and are in line with Charles' mandate to tighten the monarchy's budget.
"The only reason William and Kate didn't join Charles at Balmoral is because they're about to move into their new 'forever home,' Forest Lodge," said the source. "They have a lot on their plate right now. Charles probably would have liked to have Camilla by his side – now more than ever – but she apparently had better things to do."
This isn't the first time Camilla took off on her own without Charles, 76. In 2018, she was photographed living the good life aboard another yacht off the coast of Sardinia.
Following the backlash, a source said: "The damage has been done.
"The sad thing is Charles would have liked her to join him at Balmoral for the whole of the August break.
"Who knows how much time Charles has left, and she takes a high-profile vacation without him? Queen Elizabeth – who never particularly cared for Camilla – must be rolling over in her grave."