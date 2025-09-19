Your tip
Home > Exclusives > Barbra Streisand
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Fears for Barbra Streisand's Husband James Brolin Erupt – Actor, 85, 'Slowed Down Over the Last Three Years' as Iconic Singer is Expected to Become His 'Caregiver'

photo of barbra Streisand
Source: MEGA

Fears erupt for Barbra Streisand's husband James Brolin, 85, who has slowed down over the last three years.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 19 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

Barbra Streisand has incredible energy at 83 and friends think she's still sharp as a tack – RadarOnline.com can reveal actor-hubby James Brolin is slowing down fast and it's a cause for concern.

The Funny Girl legend and the 85-year-old Life in Pieces hunk, father of Deadpool 2 and Avengers star Josh Brolin, 57, from a previous marriage, tied the knot 27 years ago.

The Man Of Her Dreams

Friends believe Barbra Streisand remains sharp and energetic while James Brolin steps back.
Source: MEGA

A source, who has known the loving couple for years, noted: "Jim still looks like Jim – he's still the stoic, protective California cowboy that swept Barbra off her feet decades ago and has been the man of her dreams ever since.

"But into his mid-80s he's lost a step and he and Barbra would much rather order in from their favorite restaurant than hit the red carpet at an exclusive gala, which used to be a regular thing for them."

Streisand is reportedly the one with all the energy and spunk. She released her 37th studio album in June, less than two years after releasing her bestselling 970-page memoir, and is in production on a multipart documentary about her life.

Laird Hamilton once introduced Brolin to a pool workout he praised for changing his health.
Source: MEGA

"People still talk about her directing another movie because when you spend time with her, she's as sharp as ever," said the source.

"It's like she just turned 50 and she still has that twinkle in her eye. But James has slowed down a lot over the last three years and now prefers staying at home and taking it easy."

Three years ago, Brolin raved about a new workout using weights in a pool taught to him by legendary surfer Laird Hamilton. He says it starts with 10 pounds, "and it's a jumping exercise... Next, they've got you swimming the length of the pool with a weight. Everything started to change. I just started to look better. Body, face, eyes."

Stepping Up As Caregiver

Brolin is said to have slowed down significantly in recent years.
Source: MEGA

The source noted: "While it hasn't gotten to the point that Barbra truly has to be his caregiver, that day will come for them sooner or later. The cracks and wavering in James' baritone are a reminder of how long he and Barbra have loved each other and how graceful they are growing older together.

"Barbra has everybody who knows her believing she'll live to 100, but James has no illusions about growing old and has no need for the spotlight anymore."

