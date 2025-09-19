EXCLUSIVE: Fears for Barbra Streisand's Husband James Brolin Erupt – Actor, 85, 'Slowed Down Over the Last Three Years' as Iconic Singer is Expected to Become His 'Caregiver'

A source, who has known the loving couple for years, noted: "Jim still looks like Jim – he's still the stoic, protective California cowboy that swept Barbra off her feet decades ago and has been the man of her dreams ever since.

"But into his mid-80s he's lost a step and he and Barbra would much rather order in from their favorite restaurant than hit the red carpet at an exclusive gala, which used to be a regular thing for them."

Streisand is reportedly the one with all the energy and spunk. She released her 37th studio album in June, less than two years after releasing her bestselling 970-page memoir, and is in production on a multipart documentary about her life.