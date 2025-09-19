Your tip
Hulk Hogan
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Hulk Hogan's 'Mysterious' Death Theories Erupt – Police Launch Investigation After Late WWE Icon's Daughter Sparks 'Murder' Speculation and Demands Answers

Hulk Hogan
Source: MEGA

Hulk Hogan's mysterious death theories erupt as police investigate after his daughter's murder claims.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 19 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan's shocking death is being investigated by Florida police after his long-estranged daughter raised concerns that he may have been the victim of malpractice – or even murder, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 71-year-old sports superstar was counted out for good on July 24, with his death officially attributed to an irregular heartbeat and lymphocytic leukemia – a cancer of the blood and bone marrow – and cops promptly ruled out foul play.

Brooke Demands Answers

Hulk Hogan's widow, Sky Daily, confirmed an autopsy was conducted on Hulk Hogan, but withheld the findings.
Source: MEGA

Hulk Hogan's widow, Sky Daily, confirmed an autopsy was conducted on Hulk Hogan, but withheld the findings.

But Brooke Hogan, 37, immediately threw up red flags over her dad's death in a string of now-deleted Instagram posts, claiming she's been urged by multiple medical and law enforcement pros to "see bodycam footage" and "get a hold of the 911 tapes" because "they supposedly contain information that could potentially shed enough light to change the narrative."

The Brooke Knows Best reality star chillingly explained, "Those same professionals feel so passionately about what they witnessed, they have continued to contact me and push me to find specific answers to this very day. They are quite literally putting their careers at risk because they feel so compelled to do the right thing."

Brooke claims she's been stymied in her efforts to get answers about what really took the fight out of the ring legend forever because the matter is "all up to" Hogan's widow, 46-year-old yoga instructor Sky Daily, who he married in 2023.

Police Launch An Investigation

Brooke Hogan raised concerns online, urging the release of 911 tapes and bodycam footage.
Source: MEGA

Brooke Hogan raised concerns online, urging the release of 911 tapes and bodycam footage.

"I have zero control. I cannot do anything, my hands are tied, and I have no say in anything regarding my dad – even as his daughter," Brooke said. "I do not have any information on if or when he is being cremated. Could have been right after he died, could be tomorrow. I do not know," she wrote.

On August 21, Hulk's widow, Sky, confirmed an autopsy had taken place but refused to reveal its results. She also insisted the body had not yet been cremated.

While some critics blasted Brooke's comments as a desperate cry for attention, news has emerged of an ongoing police investigation into Hogan's death.

Hulk Hogan
Source: MEGA

Clearwater police said the Hulk Hogan case requires multiple witness interviews and medical records.

"The unique nature of this case has required us to interview multiple witnesses and seek medical records from a variety of providers, and our detectives continue to do that," read a statement from lawmen in Clearwater, Florida.

"All of this takes time."

