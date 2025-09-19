EXCLUSIVE: Hulk Hogan's 'Mysterious' Death Theories Erupt – Police Launch Investigation After Late WWE Icon's Daughter Sparks 'Murder' Speculation and Demands Answers

But Brooke Hogan, 37, immediately threw up red flags over her dad's death in a string of now-deleted Instagram posts, claiming she's been urged by multiple medical and law enforcement pros to "see bodycam footage" and "get a hold of the 911 tapes" because "they supposedly contain information that could potentially shed enough light to change the narrative."

The Brooke Knows Best reality star chillingly explained, "Those same professionals feel so passionately about what they witnessed, they have continued to contact me and push me to find specific answers to this very day. They are quite literally putting their careers at risk because they feel so compelled to do the right thing."

Brooke claims she's been stymied in her efforts to get answers about what really took the fight out of the ring legend forever because the matter is "all up to" Hogan's widow, 46-year-old yoga instructor Sky Daily, who he married in 2023.