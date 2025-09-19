Your tip
Home > Exclusives > Kamala Harris
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Kamala Harris and Joe Biden Are Heading for a Political Bloodbath — Former VP Ready to Spill Explosive Details About Ex-Prez's Health Before Congress

harris biden facing political bloodbath ex prez health
Source: MEGA

Kamala Harris and Joe Biden are heading for a political bloodbath as a former VP prepares to reveal details.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 19 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

In what may be the first ripple of a political bloodbath, RadarOnline.com can reveal chatty Kamala Harris is likely ready to reveal just how diminished former President Joe Biden was in damning testimony before the congressional committee investigating the commander-in-sleep's mental acuity in the faltering, waning days of his administration.

The stunning betrayal to expose the dirty laundry of the doddering ex-prez comes just weeks after Biden loyalists threatened to unleash shocking stories about the former VP's limited knowledge and abilities during her tenure if she dared to drop a dime on Biden in her upcoming book, 107 Days.

The potential Beltway brawl amped up recently when Kentucky Republican James Comer, chair of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, threatened to subpoena Harris.

Harris To Testify

James Comer suggested Kamala Harris could face a subpoena from the House Oversight Committee.
Source: MEGA

"I think that it would be helpful to hear from Kamala Harris," he said. "We haven't decided whether or not we're going to issue a subpoena or not, but certainly she's welcome to come to the committee."

Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida, another member of the committee, has also called for Harris to testify before the panel – and Comer pointed out in July after Harris abandoned the race for California governor that the odds of her getting a subpoena were "very high."

Political historian Leon Wagener told RadarOnline.com the last-minute 2024 presidential candidate, who was soundly defeated by Donald Trump, will most likely tell the truth and avoid getting hauled off in handcuffs on perjury charges.

'Trump Would Love To Nail Her'

Leon Wagener predicted Harris may testify that Joe Biden was not in charge of his presidency.
Source: MEGA

"She's got nothing to gain by lying because Trump would love to nail her for all the things she said about him during the campaign," he noted.

"It's going to be a bloodbath. It's going to come to a climax because she'll have to stand up there and said that the Biden presidency was a fraud, that he wasn't in charge, and reveal who was really making the decisions."

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the U.S. Dept. of Justice and the House Oversight Committee are investigating Biden's mental state throughout his administration, as well as the use of a mechanical autopen to attach his signature to official documents – including a slew of pardons for his family members.

Several of the prostate cancer-stricken Biden's closest aides — including his former White House doctor Kevin O'Connor – have invoked their Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination during the hearings, leading some conservatives to scream cover-up.

Ian Sams disclosed he met Biden face-to-face only twice during two years in the White House.
Source: MEGA

In another bizarre Oval Office revelation, Ian Sams, a former special assistant and senior adviser to the president, had only two face-to-face chats with the now 82-year-old Biden during the two years Sams served in the administration.

"It raises serious concerns and serious questions about who was calling the shots at the White House," Comer said during a recent briefing with reporters.

"If the White House spokesperson was being shielded from the president of the United States, who was operating the Oval Office?"

Haunting Her Political Career

Political insiders believe Harris seeks to settle scores after Biden's weak support in 2024.
Source: MEGA

Political insiders believe Harris is itching to grind the axe after Biden's lackluster support during her 2024 campaign after he dropped out of the race, under enormous pressure from Democrats, following his disastrous debate performance.

"If I were her and wanted to have a political future, I would want to set the record straight on a lot of this stuff, because it's going to haunt her entire political career, because nobody thinks that Joe Biden was calling the shots in the end," said Comer.

