EXCLUSIVE: Kamala Harris and Joe Biden Are Heading for a Political Bloodbath — Former VP Ready to Spill Explosive Details About Ex-Prez's Health Before Congress

In what may be the first ripple of a political bloodbath, RadarOnline.com can reveal chatty Kamala Harris is likely ready to reveal just how diminished former President Joe Biden was in damning testimony before the congressional committee investigating the commander-in-sleep's mental acuity in the faltering, waning days of his administration.

The stunning betrayal to expose the dirty laundry of the doddering ex-prez comes just weeks after Biden loyalists threatened to unleash shocking stories about the former VP's limited knowledge and abilities during her tenure if she dared to drop a dime on Biden in her upcoming book, 107 Days.

The potential Beltway brawl amped up recently when Kentucky Republican James Comer, chair of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, threatened to subpoena Harris.