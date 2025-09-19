Your tip
Inside the 'Saturday Night Live' Bloodbath — Creator Guts Entire Cast in Brutal Show Shake-up to Desperately Save Iconic Late-night Program

'SNL' faces a cast bloodbath as its creator brutally reshapes the iconic late-night program to survive.

Sept. 19 2025

Saturday Night Live creator and head honcho Lorne Michaels is "gutting" the cast of the iconic satire show – which has been a launching pad for superstars including Eddie Murphy, Bill Murray, Tina Fey, Will Ferrell and Chris Rock – in a seemingly desperate move to save it amid buzz that all late-night shows are on the chopping block, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

80-year-old Michaels, who's run the skit show all but five years of its five decades, gave a gloomy warning of a "significant shake-up" where "several current cast members [of the current 17] are expected to exit" before season 51 premieres on October 4.

Lorne Michaels warned of a significant shake-up as 'Saturday Night Live' heads into season 51.
The cast-gutting comes with a sense of desperation as the veteran producer admitted he feels "pressure to reinvent this season" as late-night shows on NBC and other networks face doomsday.

As RadarOnline.com previously noted, CBS has axed Stephen Colbert's late talk show as of next May – some say to speed up an $8 billion merger for the network's parent company through the Federal Communications Commission.

Currently, NBC shells out $4 million per episode or about $100 million yearly for SNL, which pulls in an average of 8 million viewers per show.

'SNL' creator Lorne Michaels axed the cast of the show that launched Eddie Murphy, Tina Fey and Chris Rock, among others, fights for survival.
But sources also said SNL and NBC's weekday late shows – hosted by Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers – lose a whopping combined $100 million a year. And ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live reportedly "doesn't cover its costs from regular TV advertising."

Media expert Robert Thompson, head of Syracuse University's Bleier Center for Television and Popular Culture, believes SNL will continue as long as Michaels, who launched it in 1975, can run it, but at age 80, that probably won't be too long.

Media expert Robert Thompson said 'SNL' may not outlast Michaels' tenure.
Source: MEGA

Media expert Robert Thompson said 'SNL' may not outlast Michaels' tenure.

"If [Michaels] decides to retire, or can't do those shows anymore, NBC would be [in] an interesting position ... the opportunity to get out of late night in one fell swoop instead of overhauling every program," said Thompson.

"It would be the easiest time to say we had a good run."

