Inside the 'Saturday Night Live' Bloodbath — Creator Guts Entire Cast in Brutal Show Shake-up to Desperately Save Iconic Late-night Program

The cast-gutting comes with a sense of desperation as the veteran producer admitted he feels "pressure to reinvent this season" as late-night shows on NBC and other networks face doomsday.

As RadarOnline.com previously noted, CBS has axed Stephen Colbert's late talk show as of next May – some say to speed up an $8 billion merger for the network's parent company through the Federal Communications Commission.

Currently, NBC shells out $4 million per episode or about $100 million yearly for SNL, which pulls in an average of 8 million viewers per show.