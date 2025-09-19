EXCLUSIVE: The Affair That Left JFK Jr. Completely Shattered — Radar Lifts the Lid on How Carolyn Bessette Cheated With a Calvin Klein Underwear Model Before the Famous Couple's Tragic Fate

JFK Jr. believed his wife, Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy , was having an affair – and it destroyed him, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Michael Bergin once described his secret relationship with Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy in 'The Other Man.'

Carolyn had rekindled a relationship with former boyfriend Michael Bergin , revealed author Edward Klein in his blockbuster tell-all book The Kennedy Curse: Why Tragedy Has Haunted America's First Family for 150 Years.

John told a few close friends his worst fear was that Carolyn was cheating on him. And that dread was not unwarranted.

The friend said: "Michael asked me to leave immediately, and when I went out, I found Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy hiding under the staircase."

"Michael lived in a second-floor walk-up in Greenwich Village, and I was in his apartment one day ... when he was buzzed on the intercom from the apartment building front door," one of Bergin's friends said, Klein wrote.

Bergin – who himself wrote about his relationship with Carolyn in The Other Man: John F. Kennedy Jr., Carolyn Bessette, and Me – was a former underwear model Carolyn had met and fallen for when they were both working for Calvin Klein .

"I said, 'Hi, Carolyn, what are you doing?' And she said, 'Oh, hi, I'm just going upstairs to Michael's.' When I got home, Michael called me and said in a kind of panic, 'You saw Carolyn! Why did you talk to her?' He really loved Carolyn and wanted to protect her."

Carolyn was able to keep her relationship with Bergin a secret – for a while, according to the book. Then, during one of the many screamfests she had with JFK Jr., she blurted out the truth.

John was thunderstruck and in "his narcissistic self-absorption, he found it inconceivable that a woman would choose another man over him," wrote Klein.