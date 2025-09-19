Bonnie Blue 'Attacked': OnlyFans Star 'Punched Square in the Jaw' In Nightclub by Female Partygoer Amid 'Feminism' Row

Blue, real name Tia Billinger, was at the venue as part of her "Barely Legal" university tour of Great Britain, which features her infamous "Bang Bus".

The controversial star offers "interactive mini-games" and "high-energy DJ sets", but strictly prohibits "sexual behaviour".

But Thursday night's event descended into chaos just 40 minutes after Blue arrived at a nightclub in Sheffield, England.

An eyewitness said: "I saw a woman talking to their friend while standing next to Bonnie Blue. They turned to Bonnie, turned back to their friend, and then punched Bonnie square in the jaw."