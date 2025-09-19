Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Bonnie Blue

Bonnie Blue 'Attacked': OnlyFans Star 'Punched Square in the Jaw' In Nightclub by Female Partygoer Amid 'Feminism' Row

picture of Bonnie Blue
Source: MEGA

Bonnie Blue was allegedly attacked during a night club appearance on Thursday night.

Sept. 19 2025, Published 5:56 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Bonnie Blue has been "punched" in the face during a nightclub appearance.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the adult star, 26, was allegedly attacked by a woman waiting in a queue to meet her.

Article continues below advertisement

'Punched Square In The Jaw'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
picture of Bonnie Blue
Source: MEGA

The OnlyFans star was 'punched' by female partygoer who was waiting in queue to meet her.

Article continues below advertisement

Blue, real name Tia Billinger, was at the venue as part of her "Barely Legal" university tour of Great Britain, which features her infamous "Bang Bus".

The controversial star offers "interactive mini-games" and "high-energy DJ sets", but strictly prohibits "sexual behaviour".

But Thursday night's event descended into chaos just 40 minutes after Blue arrived at a nightclub in Sheffield, England.

An eyewitness said: "I saw a woman talking to their friend while standing next to Bonnie Blue. They turned to Bonnie, turned back to their friend, and then punched Bonnie square in the jaw."

Article continues below advertisement

'Feminisim Row'

picture of Bonnie Blue
Source: MEGA

Witnesses claim a woman told Bonnie she had 'set feminism back' with her X-rated antics.

Article continues below advertisement

Video clips have captured the extensive queues and numerous security personnel present upon her arrival.

Another onlooker described the atmosphere prior to the attack as "incredibly tense".

One witness recounted: "A girl had said something to Bonnie about how she was setting feminism back.

"We were behind them in the queue, and we overheard Bonnie telling her security to 'get those fat f---- away from me.'"

Despite the suggestive name of the "Bang Bus", Onyx Nightclub decided to issue a "no sex" warning in anticipation of the adult star's visit.

The event site, Skiddle, stated: "This is a night built for making new friends, laughing until your cheeks hurt, and throwing yourself into the wildest Freshers experience in Sheffield.

Article continues below advertisement

University Tour

picture of Bonnie Blue
Source: @Bonnieblue/Instagram

Blue has been on a university tour of the U.K in her infamous 'Bang Bus'.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Charlie Kirk and Ivette Olivares

EXCLUSIVE: Stadium Set to Host Massive Charlie Kirk Funeral Plunged Into Scandal After Vendor is Nabbed For Celebrating Activist's Assassination — 'One Less Fascist'

Photo of Jimmy Kimmel, Donald Trump

Jimmy Kimmel Will Have to Apologize and Pay Charlie Kirk's Family to Save Late-night Show... as Trump and His Cronies Accused Of Acting like the 'Mafia'

Article continues below advertisement

"Important Notice: This event is a safe space for all. No sexual behaviour is permitted inside the venue — respect others and enjoy the party the right way."

At this time, it remains uncertain whether Blue’s sustained serious injuries during the assault.

The alleged attack came hours after RadarOnline.com revealed Blue’s wild fantasy involving Donald Trump

Playing a hypothetical game of "Kiss, Marry, Avoid", she was given the options of Trump, 79, disgraced actor Russell Brand, 50, or self-proclaimed misogynist media personality Andrew Tate, 38, who has been accused of sexual assault and human trafficking.

Despite Trump being over five decades her senior, Blue considered her options and decided she would say "I do" to the 78-year-old.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Donald and Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Blue thinks she could handle being first lady and be 'very good at running America.'

Blue explained she chose to "marry" Trump over Brand and Tate because she thought she would be very good at running America" and serving as first lady.

As for the fates of the Forgetting Sarah Marshall star and podcast host, Blue made a stunning choice on who she would "avoid" and who she would "kiss."

Despite the serious and vile allegations against Tate and his brother Tristan, the adult content creator confessed she would rather "kiss" the accused sex trafficker over Brand, though the actor has also been accused of rape and sexual assault.

After she decided Tate was the hypothetical frog she would kiss, Blue took a dig at the president and joked being forced to kiss Trump would "make her face orange with all that fake tan."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.