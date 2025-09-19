Bonnie Blue 'Attacked': OnlyFans Star 'Punched Square in the Jaw' In Nightclub by Female Partygoer Amid 'Feminism' Row
Sept. 19 2025, Published 5:56 a.m. ET
Bonnie Blue has been "punched" in the face during a nightclub appearance.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the adult star, 26, was allegedly attacked by a woman waiting in a queue to meet her.
'Punched Square In The Jaw'
Blue, real name Tia Billinger, was at the venue as part of her "Barely Legal" university tour of Great Britain, which features her infamous "Bang Bus".
The controversial star offers "interactive mini-games" and "high-energy DJ sets", but strictly prohibits "sexual behaviour".
But Thursday night's event descended into chaos just 40 minutes after Blue arrived at a nightclub in Sheffield, England.
An eyewitness said: "I saw a woman talking to their friend while standing next to Bonnie Blue. They turned to Bonnie, turned back to their friend, and then punched Bonnie square in the jaw."
'Feminisim Row'
Video clips have captured the extensive queues and numerous security personnel present upon her arrival.
Another onlooker described the atmosphere prior to the attack as "incredibly tense".
One witness recounted: "A girl had said something to Bonnie about how she was setting feminism back.
"We were behind them in the queue, and we overheard Bonnie telling her security to 'get those fat f---- away from me.'"
Despite the suggestive name of the "Bang Bus", Onyx Nightclub decided to issue a "no sex" warning in anticipation of the adult star's visit.
The event site, Skiddle, stated: "This is a night built for making new friends, laughing until your cheeks hurt, and throwing yourself into the wildest Freshers experience in Sheffield.
University Tour
"Important Notice: This event is a safe space for all. No sexual behaviour is permitted inside the venue — respect others and enjoy the party the right way."
At this time, it remains uncertain whether Blue’s sustained serious injuries during the assault.
The alleged attack came hours after RadarOnline.com revealed Blue’s wild fantasy involving Donald Trump
Playing a hypothetical game of "Kiss, Marry, Avoid", she was given the options of Trump, 79, disgraced actor Russell Brand, 50, or self-proclaimed misogynist media personality Andrew Tate, 38, who has been accused of sexual assault and human trafficking.
Despite Trump being over five decades her senior, Blue considered her options and decided she would say "I do" to the 78-year-old.
Blue explained she chose to "marry" Trump over Brand and Tate because she thought she would be very good at running America" and serving as first lady.
As for the fates of the Forgetting Sarah Marshall star and podcast host, Blue made a stunning choice on who she would "avoid" and who she would "kiss."
Despite the serious and vile allegations against Tate and his brother Tristan, the adult content creator confessed she would rather "kiss" the accused sex trafficker over Brand, though the actor has also been accused of rape and sexual assault.
After she decided Tate was the hypothetical frog she would kiss, Blue took a dig at the president and joked being forced to kiss Trump would "make her face orange with all that fake tan."