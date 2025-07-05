EXCLUSIVE: Is Bonnie Blue Really a MAN? We Breakdown Every 'Clue' OnlyFans 'Orgy Queen' is Transgender — And Reveal Her Reaction to Viral Conspiracy Theory
Adult star Bonnie Blue has found herself at the center of a truly wild internet rumor claiming she is secretly a 26-year-old man who once went by the name "Tom".
However, this sensational storyline isn't fazing the adult film icon, who boldly stated she "will take anyone" who questions her gender, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Rumor
The actress, born Tia Billinger, has been making headlines lately — not just for her adult film career but also for planning a public sex stunt in London.
Despite keeping a low profile initially, Bonnie has finally decided to address the odd rumor that has captured the interest of social media users far and wide.
During an appearance on Stand Out TV, host PK Humble opened the conversation with the awkward inquiry, saying: "I read somewhere that someone said you're a man."
Without missing a beat, Bonnie responded: "I read that too; apparently, my name was Tom."
When pressed about whether she'd be open to "getting down and dirty" with trans individuals, she shrugged off the controversy, joking: "Yeah, I don't have a problem with it. There's nothing I can't handle; I will take anyone and everyone."
Conspiracy Theory
A TikTok channel titled "Celebquotesdaily" claimed "Bonnie Blue is definitely a man" and shared a number of images in an attempt to back their allegation.
In the video, an AI voice claimed: "It all started just a couple of months ago when photos began circulating in a private Discord group. Pictures that were never meant to be public. They showed Bonnie as a teenager with short hair wearing a high school sports jersey with a male name printed across the chest.
"At first, no one knew if the photos were real, but the internet did what it always does: dug deeper. Before long, someone unearthed old local newspaper clippings from 2011 about a boy from Alabama who won a statewide debate competition. The name didn't match, but the face did.
"Bonnie stayed silent; she kept posting as if nothing was happening, sharing videos of the old southern house she was restoring. A grand, creaky place passed down from her grandmother, full of pillars, peeling wallpaper and secrets, but the pressure kept building. The comments grew more aggressive, the speculation more relentless, and when the leak finally made it to major TikTok channels and Reddit threads, she knew there was no way to stay quiet."
The Comments
The comments on TikTok highlighted how the quick flashes of the images in the video appeared to be "clearly AI-generated".
One user commented: "My fear is that I cannot become too funny or famous bc someone will find a picture of my brother and start this rumor."
Another wrote: "So we're just using Grok and OpenAI images to back our conspiracy theories now? We're cooked."
A third person said: "I do appreciate how this trans fearmongering TikTok theory video, which claims with complete certainty that Bonnie is a man, still opts to use her correct pronouns. She/Her."
Bonnie's Stunt
Blue, who had nearly 900,000 subscribers on OnlyFans, was banned from the X-rated platform after she promoted her "petting zoo" stunt.
The 26-year-old planned to sleep with 2,000 people while tied up in a glass box before the platform kicked her off their site.
Blue told news outlets that she thought her permanent ban was unwarranted, saying: "It's clearly unfair, and it's frustrating because I've been singled out, and it's just because I get more press and more views."