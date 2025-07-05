EXCLUSIVE: Is Bonnie Blue Really a MAN? We Breakdown Every 'Clue' OnlyFans 'Orgy Queen' is Transgender — And Reveal Her Reaction to Viral Conspiracy Theory

The actress, born Tia Billinger, has been making headlines lately — not just for her adult film career but also for planning a public sex stunt in London.

Despite keeping a low profile initially, Bonnie has finally decided to address the odd rumor that has captured the interest of social media users far and wide.

During an appearance on Stand Out TV, host PK Humble opened the conversation with the awkward inquiry, saying: "I read somewhere that someone said you're a man."

Without missing a beat, Bonnie responded: "I read that too; apparently, my name was Tom."

When pressed about whether she'd be open to "getting down and dirty" with trans individuals, she shrugged off the controversy, joking: "Yeah, I don't have a problem with it. There's nothing I can't handle; I will take anyone and everyone."