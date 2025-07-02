Your tip
Bonnie Blue 'Whistleblower' Speaks Out About Having Zero Regrets About Getting 'Orgy Queen' Booted From OnlyFans and Destroying Her 'Career'

Photo of Bonnie Blue
Source: @bonnie_blue_xox/instagram

The person who helped take down Bonnie Blue said they have zero regrets.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 2 2025, Published 6:15 p.m. ET

July 2 2025, Published 6:15 p.m. ET

The person partially responsible for getting controversial adult content creator Bonnie Blue kicked off OnlyFans has declared they have no regrets over damaging her career, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In June, OnlyFans announced a “permanent ban” on Blue’s account in a statement.

Permanent Ban

bonniebluexox
Source: @bonnie_blue_xox/instagram

Blue said the ban followed multiple warnings from OnlyFans.

The adult content platform’s statement read: “Extreme challenge content is not available on OnlyFans and is not permitted under our Acceptable Use Policy and Terms of Service. Any breach of our Terms of Service results in content or account deactivation.”

Blue reportedly claimed the ban followed multiple warnings from OnlyFans, one of which stemmed from a viral meme claiming she was going on a “dogging tour” across the UK.

bonnie blue dogging tour
Source: NOW This Is What I Call British Banter

A Facebook comedy page created a viral meme that led to another warning from OnlyFans.

While the meme, which featured a mock poster of Blue announcing “dates” in Bradford, Swansea, Birmingham, Glasgow, Skegness and Belfast was initially reported by major outlets as being factual, the poster was later debunked.

The meme was created and shared by the admin behind the Facebook comedy page NOW This Is What I Call British Banter, which boasts over 520,000 followers and more than 320,000 likes.

NOW This Is What I Call British Banter’s anonymous admin shared their thoughts on how the meme became the final nail in the coffin for Blue’s OnlyFans page.

bonnie blue banned from football stadium ig
Source: @bonnie_blue_xox/instagram

The Facebook page's admin said they ‘don’t feel guilty' about creating the meme.

They said: “I was more shocked that people actually believed the dogging tour announcement.

“I posted it on my banter page, and it even had my logo on the image, but the internet never fails to surprise me.

“I don’t feel guilty about creating the image.”

The admin also said they thought it was “truly crazy” that OnlyFans would issue a warning over a meme, adding: “I create memes based on social trends to make people laugh and smile.

“I’ve even had fans message me to say my content helped them through tough times or while they were struggling with depression, and that’s the real reason I run the page. In a world where bad news often outweighs the good, sometimes all someone needs is a reason to laugh.”

bonnie blue hottest photos
Source: @bonnie_blue_xox/Instagram

Blue has moved to another platform, Fansly.

As for the page’s plans to continue covering Blue as she attempts to keep her career afloat on another adult content platform, Fansly, the admin said: “So, as long as people are talking about Bonnie Blue, I’ll keep making memes about her.

“Bonnie is clearly an intelligent woman who’s using her best assets to make millions, and I say, fair play to her.”

Blue’s ban followed her problematic record-breaking stunt of sleeping with more than 1,000 men in a 12-hour span.

The stunt was sparked headlines and widespread discussion on social media, as well as “challenges” from other adult content creators like Lily Phillips, who recently announced she beat Blue’s record by sleeping with 1,113 men in 12 hours.

