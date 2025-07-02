Bonnie Blue 'Whistleblower' Speaks Out About Having Zero Regrets About Getting 'Orgy Queen' Booted From OnlyFans and Destroying Her 'Career'

The person partially responsible for getting controversial adult content creator Bonnie Blue kicked off OnlyFans has declared they have no regrets over damaging her career , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Blue reportedly claimed the ban followed multiple warnings from OnlyFans, one of which stemmed from a viral meme claiming she was going on a “dogging tour” across the UK.

The adult content platform’s statement read: “Extreme challenge content is not available on OnlyFans and is not permitted under our Acceptable Use Policy and Terms of Service. Any breach of our Terms of Service results in content or account deactivation.”

NOW This Is What I Call British Banter’s anonymous admin shared their thoughts on how the meme became the final nail in the coffin for Blue’s OnlyFans page.

The meme was created and shared by the admin behind the Facebook comedy page NOW This Is What I Call British Banter , which boasts over 520,000 followers and more than 320,000 likes.

While the meme, which featured a mock poster of Blue announcing “dates” in Bradford, Swansea, Birmingham, Glasgow, Skegness and Belfast was initially reported by major outlets as being factual, the poster was later debunked.

The Facebook page's admin said they ‘don’t feel guilty' about creating the meme.

They said: “I was more shocked that people actually believed the dogging tour announcement.

“I posted it on my banter page, and it even had my logo on the image, but the internet never fails to surprise me.

“I don’t feel guilty about creating the image.”

The admin also said they thought it was “truly crazy” that OnlyFans would issue a warning over a meme, adding: “I create memes based on social trends to make people laugh and smile.

“I’ve even had fans message me to say my content helped them through tough times or while they were struggling with depression, and that’s the real reason I run the page. In a world where bad news often outweighs the good, sometimes all someone needs is a reason to laugh.”