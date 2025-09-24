Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Mother Begs Judge to Free Convicted Son Before Sentencing to Allow Disgraced Rapper to 'Sit at a Dinner Table With His Family, Raise His Children and Get an Education'
Sept. 24 2025, Published 2:03 p.m. ET
Sean "Diddy" Combs' mother has sent a letter to the court asking for leniency for the rapper, RadarOnline.com can report, when he is sentenced on prostitution charges next month.
Janice Combs reached out to U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian, who is in charge of sentencing the Bad Boy Records founder.
Ahead of Combs' October 3 sentencing, Janice admitted her son has done wrong.
"Unfortunately, my son has made some terrible mistakes in his life," she wrote in the letter obtained by E! News, "which I know he recognizes. I will never excuse any wrongdoing committed by Sean. I've always been very strict with him growing up."
The 85-year-old continued: "I appeal to the kindness of your heart to allow my son to be able to sit at a dinner table with his family. To allow him to raise his children and to instill in them the need to be respectful, get an education and just be God’s children with love in their hearts."
Combs' Kids Need Their Dad
She also referenced the rapper's kids, Quincy, 34, King, 27, and twins Jessie and D’lila, 18, needing a dad after their mom, Kim Porter, died in 2018.
"I beg your honor to let him help them through the healing processes from the loss of their mother," she wrote, "and the pain and sleepless nights they have had since Sean's incarceration."
Finally, she made a plea based on her own age, writing that her health "has deteriorated these last couple of years" after she underwent two brain surgeries and suffers from diabetes.
"I don't know how much longer I will be around, but I would love to be able to see him and his children together again," she concluded.
Letter Writing Campaign
Combs was acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy charges in July, but he was found guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, which could each carry up to 10 years in prison.
With his sentencing date looming, the 55-year-old has been bombarding the judge with letters on his behalf from friends and family. And in a personal 182-page sentencing memo submitted Monday, he begged for a term of no longer than 14 months, which is what he has already served.
In a new written legal submission, his defense team detailed "inhumane" conditions at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, claiming food sometimes contains maggots, that the rapper is routinely subjected to violence, and that he has "not breathed fresh air in nearly 13 months."
Clean and Sober
His defense lawyers pointed out that the rapper is said to now be sober "for the first time in 25 years" and has had an "incident-free record."
He has also helped other inmates by creating an educational program on business management and entrepreneurship, and ultimately concluded that Combs has been "adequately punished."
"In the past two years, Mr Combs's career and reputation have been destroyed," his lawyers said in the document. "He has served over a year in one of the most notorious jails in America — yet has made the most of that punishment."