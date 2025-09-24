Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Mother Begs Judge to Free Convicted Son Before Sentencing to Allow Disgraced Rapper to 'Sit at a Dinner Table With His Family, Raise His Children and Get an Education'

She also referenced the rapper's kids, Quincy, 34, King, 27, and twins Jessie and D’lila, 18, needing a dad after their mom, Kim Porter, died in 2018.

"I beg your honor to let him help them through the healing processes from the loss of their mother," she wrote, "and the pain and sleepless nights they have had since Sean's incarceration."

Finally, she made a plea based on her own age, writing that her health "has deteriorated these last couple of years" after she underwent two brain surgeries and suffers from diabetes.

"I don't know how much longer I will be around, but I would love to be able to see him and his children together again," she concluded.