EXCLUSIVE: All the Grim Details of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' 182-Page Sentencing Plea 'Begging Letter' — Including 'Pathetic' Claim He Was an 'Amateur Porn Producer'
Sept. 24 2025, Published 12:00 p.m. ET
Sean 'Diddy' Combs has begged a federal judge for leniency ahead of his sentencing next month, arguing his role in the sex-for-hire encounters that led to his conviction was no more than that of an "amateur porn producer" – and RadarOnline.com can reveal industry insiders have dismissed the claim as "pathetic."
The 55-year-old music mogul, convicted in July of two felony counts of transporting individuals to engage in prostitution, submitted a 182-page sentencing memo on Monday, September 22 requesting a term of no more than 14 months, and we have been given all the gory details of what his rivals are calling an "endless begging letter to the judge."
Details Of The Letter
Combs' lawyers argue in the papers the shamed rapper, who has already spent a year in custody, has been unfairly portrayed and should not be punished beyond what they say is the national average in similar cases.
In the brief, his defense wrote: "Mr. Combs is guilty of transporting women for prostitution. But he was not running a criminal empire. He was, at most, an amateur porn producer. To suggest otherwise is a perversion of justice."
One source close to the case told us: "That line about being an 'amateur porn producer' is frankly pathetic.
"It's an excuse dressed up as an explanation. The jury saw the videos, they heard the testimony, and they concluded he was orchestrating these so-called freak offs. No amount of wordplay will change that."
Diddy's Sentencing
Combs was acquitted of the more serious racketeering and sex-trafficking charges in his case, leading to him being spared the prospect of life imprisonment.
But jurors convicted him on the two Mann Act counts after a nine-week trial. Each carries a maximum 10-year sentence.
Prosecutors are expected to file their own recommendation in the coming days, with estimates ranging from four to five years.
The plea for mercy also outlines Combs' childhood trauma following the murder of his father when he was three, his decades-long struggles with substance abuse and his violent behavior in relationships with two ex-girlfriends.
Letters Of Support
"Like every addict, his behavior while on painkillers was erratic and unpredictable, and often the reason behind any assaults discussed at the trial," his lawyers wrote in the plea document.
Support letters from Combs' mother Janice, sister Keisha, daughters Chance, Jessie and D’Lila, and Dana Tran, mother of his youngest child, were also attached to the filing.
Judge Arun Subramanian, who will sentence Combs on October 3, has previously signaled a tough stance in the case.
At trial, defense lawyer Mark Agnifilo admitted Combs had been violent toward his former partner Casandra 'Cassie' Ventura and another woman, known in court as Jane.
The Evidence Against Diddy
"In terms of owning, just as a matter of personal responsibility… owning the domestic violence, we own it. It happened," Agnifilo admitted to jurors.
Subramanian denied Combs bail after the verdict, citing video evidence of the 2016 assault on Ventura in a Los Angeles hotel and testimony about subsequent violence."
This type of violence, which happens behind closed doors in personal relationships, sparked by unpredictable bouts of anger, is impossible to police with conditions," the judge said in July.
Federal prosecutors, in their own filings, accused Combs of directing and recording group sex sessions he called 'Freak-Offs.'
"The defendant masterminded every aspect of freak offs," they wrote.
"While the defendant may wish to cabin his participation to mere voyeurism, he was, in reality, an active participant in the sexual activity."