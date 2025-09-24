EXCLUSIVE: All the Grim Details of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' 182-Page Sentencing Plea 'Begging Letter' — Including 'Pathetic' Claim He Was an 'Amateur Porn Producer'

Combs' lawyers argue in the papers the shamed rapper, who has already spent a year in custody, has been unfairly portrayed and should not be punished beyond what they say is the national average in similar cases.

In the brief, his defense wrote: "Mr. Combs is guilty of transporting women for prostitution. But he was not running a criminal empire. He was, at most, an amateur porn producer. To suggest otherwise is a perversion of justice."

One source close to the case told us: "That line about being an 'amateur porn producer' is frankly pathetic.

"It's an excuse dressed up as an explanation. The jury saw the videos, they heard the testimony, and they concluded he was orchestrating these so-called freak offs. No amount of wordplay will change that."