Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Entertainment > Sean "Diddy" Combs
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: All the Grim Details of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' 182-Page Sentencing Plea 'Begging Letter' — Including 'Pathetic' Claim He Was an 'Amateur Porn Producer'

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: MEGA

Sept. 24 2025, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has begged a federal judge for leniency ahead of his sentencing next month, arguing his role in the sex-for-hire encounters that led to his conviction was no more than that of an "amateur porn producer" – and RadarOnline.com can reveal industry insiders have dismissed the claim as "pathetic."

The 55-year-old music mogul, convicted in July of two felony counts of transporting individuals to engage in prostitution, submitted a 182-page sentencing memo on Monday, September 22 requesting a term of no more than 14 months, and we have been given all the gory details of what his rivals are calling an "endless begging letter to the judge."

Article continues below advertisement

Details Of The Letter

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Combs' lawyers argue in the papers the shamed rapper should not be punished beyond the 'average.'
Source: MEGA

Combs' lawyers argue in the papers the shamed rapper should not be punished beyond the 'average.'

Article continues below advertisement

Combs' lawyers argue in the papers the shamed rapper, who has already spent a year in custody, has been unfairly portrayed and should not be punished beyond what they say is the national average in similar cases.

In the brief, his defense wrote: "Mr. Combs is guilty of transporting women for prostitution. But he was not running a criminal empire. He was, at most, an amateur porn producer. To suggest otherwise is a perversion of justice."

One source close to the case told us: "That line about being an 'amateur porn producer' is frankly pathetic.

"It's an excuse dressed up as an explanation. The jury saw the videos, they heard the testimony, and they concluded he was orchestrating these so-called freak offs. No amount of wordplay will change that."

Article continues below advertisement

Diddy's Sentencing

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: MEGA

Combs was acquitted of the more serious racketeering and sex-trafficking charges in his case.

Article continues below advertisement

Combs was acquitted of the more serious racketeering and sex-trafficking charges in his case, leading to him being spared the prospect of life imprisonment.

But jurors convicted him on the two Mann Act counts after a nine-week trial. Each carries a maximum 10-year sentence.

Prosecutors are expected to file their own recommendation in the coming days, with estimates ranging from four to five years.

The plea for mercy also outlines Combs' childhood trauma following the murder of his father when he was three, his decades-long struggles with substance abuse and his violent behavior in relationships with two ex-girlfriends.

Article continues below advertisement

Letters Of Support

Article continues below advertisement
Combs' family has sent support letters.
Source: MEGA

Combs' family has sent support letters.

Article continues below advertisement

"Like every addict, his behavior while on painkillers was erratic and unpredictable, and often the reason behind any assaults discussed at the trial," his lawyers wrote in the plea document.

Support letters from Combs' mother Janice, sister Keisha, daughters Chance, Jessie and D’Lila, and Dana Tran, mother of his youngest child, were also attached to the filing.

Judge Arun Subramanian, who will sentence Combs on October 3, has previously signaled a tough stance in the case.

At trial, defense lawyer Mark Agnifilo admitted Combs had been violent toward his former partner Casandra 'Cassie' Ventura and another woman, known in court as Jane.

READ MORE ON Entertainment
photo of Carrie Bradshaw

EXCLUSIVE: Is Carrie Bradshaw Making a Return? 'Sex and the City' Reboot Teases Sarah Jessica Parker's Iconic Character Could Make a Comeback After Show Was Axed Following Brutal Reviews

photo of katy perry orlando bloom

EXCLUSIVE: Orlando Bloom's Relationship With Katy Perry 'Killed by Mental and Physical Toll' of His Astonishing 30Lbs Weight Loss for Brutal Movie Role

Article continues below advertisement

The Evidence Against Diddy

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: MEGA

Combs was accused of directing and recording group sex sessions he called 'Freak-Offs.'

"In terms of owning, just as a matter of personal responsibility… owning the domestic violence, we own it. It happened," Agnifilo admitted to jurors.

Subramanian denied Combs bail after the verdict, citing video evidence of the 2016 assault on Ventura in a Los Angeles hotel and testimony about subsequent violence."

This type of violence, which happens behind closed doors in personal relationships, sparked by unpredictable bouts of anger, is impossible to police with conditions," the judge said in July.

Federal prosecutors, in their own filings, accused Combs of directing and recording group sex sessions he called 'Freak-Offs.'

"The defendant masterminded every aspect of freak offs," they wrote.

"While the defendant may wish to cabin his participation to mere voyeurism, he was, in reality, an active participant in the sexual activity."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.