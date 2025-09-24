Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's Activist Daughter Violet, 19, Begs U.N. To Bring Back Facemasks and Warns Covid-19 is Still a Major 'Threat'

She told the U.N. the world has dropped masks far too quickly and warned Covid still presents a danger.

Violet said: "It is neglect of the highest order to look children in the eyes and say: 'We knew how to protect you, and we didn't do it.'

"For adults, the relentless beat of 'back to normal', ignoring, downplaying, and concealing both the prevalence of airborne transmission and the threat of Long Covid manifested in a series of choices."

She added that "our present is being stolen right in front of our eyes".