'Disease X' Sparks Fears as New Virus Could 'Wipe Out' Society With 'High Mortality Rate' — 'Will Make Covid Pandemic Look Mild'

A new documentary , titled Disease X: Hunting the Next Pandemic, focuses on the potential virus that may be lurking around the corner

COVID-19 brought the world to a standstill in 2020, changing the way we all live, but now experts fear a new, deadlier virus may be on the way, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

COVID-19 shut down the world, but another virus may be looming.

In the BBC2 doc, Dr Chris Van Tulleken joins a daily briefing at the WHO's Geneva headquarters, where officials receive updates from health experts on emerging disease outbreaks around the world.

While several outbreaks have occurred, including the outbreak of Avian Flu in Vietnam, where 65 confirmed cases were fatal, and multiple instances of Yellow Fever reported in several countries, Dr Margaret Harris at the WHO warned of an even more disturbing virus.

She explained: "Ebola, Marburg, influenza, all the coronaviruses, but probably most importantly, there's Disease X."

"Disease X" was coined in 2018 to describe an unidentified pathogen possessing the potential to trigger a huge global pandemic, just like COVID-19 did.