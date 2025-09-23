Inside King Charles' Meeting With Estranged Son Prince Harry — and How It Could Forever Change Future of the Monarchy as Exiled Royal Fights for Family Reconciliation

The tea between father and son, held recently in London, was Harry's first face-to-face with the King since the publication of his memoir Spare in early 2023.

The world now knows Prince Harry has broken a 19-month silence with King Charles in a private 54-minute meeting at Clarence House – and RadarOnline.com can now reveal insiders say the reunion could shift the monarchy's future, but has left Prince William even more isolated from his younger brother.

The 41-year-old duke entered through the guest entrance and departed smiling, telling waiting reporters that his father was "very much thank you." But behind the scenes, the encounter underscored the split between Charles and William, who, at 43, is seen by courtiers as far less willing to entertain any reconciliation.

One palace insider said: "William accepted Charles meeting Harry, given the concerns about the King's health. But he isn't buying Harry's sudden charm act. Whatever Charles thinks, William has no plans to let him back in."

Sources say Harry made it clear he wanted no other royals present at the reunion tea – particularly not William.

Another source explained: "Harry demanded the meeting be one-on-one with his father. He worried William's presence would spark confrontation. Charles agreed, but it only made William more resentful."