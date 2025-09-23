Massive Statues of Donald Trump Holding Hands With 'Closest Friend' Jeffrey Epstein Emerge to 'Celebrate Friendship Month' — as the Prez Struggles to Distance Himself From Sick Pedo

Trump and Epstein ran in the same social circles in New York City when both were wealthy tycoons. In 2002, the president referred to his then-pal as a "terrific guy" and stated that they had been friends for more than a decade.

The real estate mogul said they had a falling out over Epstein trying to hire away his employees from Mar-a-Lago before his 2006 arrest for soliciting prostitution. He later took a plea deal in 2008, before getting arrested in 2019 on more serious sex trafficking charges. Epstein died in jail in August 2019 while awaiting trial.

"People were taken out of the spa – hired by him – in other words, gone. And other people would come and complain, 'This guy is taking people from the spa,'" Trump told reporters in July about parting ways with Epstein.

"I didn't know that. And then when I heard about it, I said, 'Listen, we don't want you taking our people, whether it was spa or not spa, I don't want them taking people.' And he was fine. And then not too long after that, he did it again. And I said, 'Out of here.'"

In another comment, Trump explained how he kicked Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago. "He stole people that worked for me. I said, 'Don't ever do that again.' He did it again. And I threw him out of the place persona non-grata."