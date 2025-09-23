Massive Statues of Donald Trump Holding Hands With 'Closest Friend' Jeffrey Epstein Emerge to 'Celebrate Friendship Month' — as the Prez Struggles to Distance Himself From Sick Pedo
Sept. 23 2025, Published 12:02 p.m. ET
A crafty and partisan artist group managed to install statues of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein holding hands along Washington, D.C.'s National Mall overnight, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The renegade art installation by a group called "The Secret Handshake Project" features 12-foot images of both men in prancing poses together to celebrate “Friendship Month," apparently trolling the president's formerly warm relationship with the sick pedophile.
Controversial Statues
The statues were placed in front of the U.S. Capitol on 3rd Street between Madison and Jefferson, looking across to the Washington Monument.
They appeared in the early morning hours on Tuesday, September 23, as the sun rose over the nation's capital.
A plaque between the statues of the two men, wearing suits, holding hands, and balancing on one foot with the other kicked backward, read: “In Honor of Friendship Month, we celebrate the long-lasting bond between President Donald J. Trump and his 'closest friend,' Jeffrey Epstein.”
Letter Reference
The plaque underneath Trump's image had the inscription of a letter the president allegedly crafted that appeared in Epstein's 50th birthday book in 2003.
It read: "We have certain things in common, Jeffrey. Enigmas never age, have you noticed that? A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday —and may every day be another wonderful secret."
Under Epstein's statue was his side of the book's "conversation," mocked up like a movie script. It read: "Nor will I, since I also know what it is. Yes, we do, come to think of it. As a matter of fact, it was clear to me the last time I saw you."
Birthday Book Controversy
Trump claimed the letter, which the Wall Street Journal first reported on, was fake and that the signature, which appeared at the bottom, wasn't his.
The Commander-in-Chief filed a $10billion defamation lawsuit in July against the publication and its owner, Rupert Murdoch.
The paper filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit the day before the statutes appeared, claiming that Democrats on the House Oversight Committee already made the letter public on September 8.
"The Birthday Book, as produced by the Epstein estate and later publicly released by the House Oversight Committee, contains a letter identical to the one described in the Article," the motion stated. It added, "there is nothing defamatory about a person sending a bawdy note to a friend, and the Article cannot damage Plaintiff’s reputation as a matter of law."
Former Friends
Trump and Epstein ran in the same social circles in New York City when both were wealthy tycoons. In 2002, the president referred to his then-pal as a "terrific guy" and stated that they had been friends for more than a decade.
The real estate mogul said they had a falling out over Epstein trying to hire away his employees from Mar-a-Lago before his 2006 arrest for soliciting prostitution. He later took a plea deal in 2008, before getting arrested in 2019 on more serious sex trafficking charges. Epstein died in jail in August 2019 while awaiting trial.
"People were taken out of the spa – hired by him – in other words, gone. And other people would come and complain, 'This guy is taking people from the spa,'" Trump told reporters in July about parting ways with Epstein.
"I didn't know that. And then when I heard about it, I said, 'Listen, we don't want you taking our people, whether it was spa or not spa, I don't want them taking people.' And he was fine. And then not too long after that, he did it again. And I said, 'Out of here.'"
In another comment, Trump explained how he kicked Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago. "He stole people that worked for me. I said, 'Don't ever do that again.' He did it again. And I threw him out of the place persona non-grata."