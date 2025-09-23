Sarah Ferguson's Apology to Sick Pedo Epstein 'After He Threatened to Destroy Her' Leaked in Disturbing Emails — as Prince Andrew's Ex is Already Dumped by Multiple Charities
Sept. 23 2025, Published 11:58 a.m. ET
Jeffrey Epstein reportedly blackmailed Sarah Ferguson into sending the sick pedophile an email letter in which she called him a "supreme friend," RadarOnline.com can report, just days after she gave an interview claiming to have cut ties with the sex offender.
A spokesperson for the Duchess of York revealed Epstein threatened to "destroy" her and her family unless she walked back her comments.
A leaked email from 2011 was printed in two British publications on Sunday, in which Ferguson wrote to Epstein: "You have always been a steadfast, generous and supreme friend to me and my family."
The backlash was immediate, with the 65-year-old slammed by critics and immediately dropped by six charities she represented.
On Tuesday, her spokesman and adviser James Henderson said the apology was coerced by the financier, after he threatened Ferguson in a tone reserved for supervillains.
Epstein's Threats Against Ferguson
"(Epstein) said he would destroy the York family, and he was quite clear on that," Henderson said. "He said he would destroy me.
"He wasn't shouting. He had a Hannibal Lecter-type voice. It was very cold and calm and really menacing and nasty."
Henderson described the call as "chilling" and reflected, "I’m surprised anybody was ever friends with him given the way he talked to me. People don’t understand how terrible Epstein was."
Critical Interview
Ferguson's gushing email was written after the duchess gave an interview claiming to have cut ties with the alleged sex trafficker. She originally called their friendship a "gigantic error of judgment," and added, "What he did was wrong and for which he was rightly jailed."
"I abhor pedophilia and any sexual abuse of children and know that this was a gigantic error of judgment on my behalf. I am just so contrite I cannot say,'' Ferguson continued, then referenced a $20,000 loan the financier gave her.
"Whenever I can, I will repay the money and have nothing ever to do with Jeffrey Epstein ever again," the duchess promised.
The interview came three years after Epstein pleaded guilty to charges of soliciting prostitution in Florida. He died in federal prison in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking of minors and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking.
Charities Drop Ferguson
As Radar reported, Prince Andrew's ex-wife has been feeling the fallout of the leaked email already.
The Teenage Cancer Trust, Natasha Allergy Research Foundation, the Children's Literacy Charity, Prevent Breast Cancer, the British Heart Foundation, and the children's hospice charity Julia's House have all cut ties with the Duchess of York as their royal patron.
Julia's House, which Ferguson had been a patron of since 2018, said it would be "inappropriate" to continue working with her in light of the e-mail's contents.
"We were disturbed to read of Sarah, Duchess of York’s, correspondence with Jeffrey Epstein," the Natasha Allergy Research Foundation said in a statement. "She was a patron, but in the light of the recent revelations, we have taken the decision that it would be inappropriate for her to continue to be associated with the charity."
While Ferguson's fallout from the charities was swift, it was nowhere near as brutal a response as Andrew, 65, received for his close friendship with the former convict.
After a disastrous 2019 interview in which the prince claimed he had no memory of meeting accuser Virginia Giuffre, despite being photographed with her, Andrew stepped back from his royal duties to allow the firestorm to calm down.