Sarah Ferguson's Apology to Sick Pedo Epstein 'After He Threatened to Destroy Her' Leaked in Disturbing Emails — as Prince Andrew's Ex is Already Dumped by Multiple Charities

As Radar reported, Prince Andrew's ex-wife has been feeling the fallout of the leaked email already.

The Teenage Cancer Trust, Natasha Allergy Research Foundation, the Children's Literacy Charity, Prevent Breast Cancer, the British Heart Foundation, and the children's hospice charity Julia's House have all cut ties with the Duchess of York as their royal patron.

Julia's House, which Ferguson had been a patron of since 2018, said it would be "inappropriate" to continue working with her in light of the e-mail's contents.

"We were disturbed to read of Sarah, Duchess of York’s, correspondence with Jeffrey Epstein," the Natasha Allergy Research Foundation said in a statement. "She was a patron, but in the light of the recent revelations, we have taken the decision that it would be inappropriate for her to continue to be associated with the charity."

While Ferguson's fallout from the charities was swift, it was nowhere near as brutal a response as Andrew, 65, received for his close friendship with the former convict.

After a disastrous 2019 interview in which the prince claimed he had no memory of meeting accuser Virginia Giuffre, despite being photographed with her, Andrew stepped back from his royal duties to allow the firestorm to calm down.