Prince Andrew's Ex Sarah Ferguson Dumped by Multiple Charities After Calling Sick Pedo Jeffrey Epstein a 'Generous and Supreme Friend' In Leaked Emails

An email was printed in two British publications on Sunday, September 21, in which Ferguson wrote to Epstein, "You have always been a steadfast, generous and supreme friend to me and my family."

It was written after the duchess gave an interview claiming to have cut ties with the notorious pedophile. She called their friendship a "gigantic error of judgment," adding, "What he did was wrong and for which he was rightly jailed."

"I abhor pedophilia and any sexual abuse of children and know that this was a gigantic error of judgment on my behalf. I am just so contrite I cannot say,'' Ferguson continued, then referenced a $20,000 loan the financier gave her.

"Whenever I can, I will repay the money and have nothing ever to do with Jeffrey Epstein ever again," the duchess promised.

The interview came three years after Epstein pleaded guilty to charges of soliciting prostitution in Florida. He died in federal prison in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking of minors and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking.