Home > Royals News > Sarah Ferguson

Prince Andrew's Ex Sarah Ferguson Dumped by Multiple Charities After Calling Sick Pedo Jeffrey Epstein a 'Generous and Supreme Friend' In Leaked Emails

Photo of Sarah Ferguson and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Ferguson was dropped as a patron by six charities after a 2011 email surfaced calling Epstein a 'supreme friend.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 22 2025, Published 5:09 p.m. ET

Sarah Ferguson is feeling the fallout of a leaked email where she called late disgraced pedophile Jeffrey Epstein her "supreme friend," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Prince Andrew's ex-wife, 65, was dropped by six charities she represented one day after the 2011 communication was made public.

'Inappropriate' to Be Associated With Ferguson.

Photo of Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

The duchess attended a gala fundraiser for the British Heart Foundation in 2019.

The Teenage Cancer Trust, Natasha Allergy Research Foundation, the Children's Literacy Charity, Prevent Breast Cancer, the British Heart Foundation, and the children's hospice charity Julia's House have all cut ties with the Duchess of York as their royal patron.

Julia's House, which Ferguson had been a patron of since 2018, said it would be "inappropriate" to continue working with her in light of the e-mail's contents.

"We were disturbed to read of Sarah, Duchess of York’s, correspondence with Jeffrey Epstein," the Natasha Allergy Research Foundation said in a statement. "She was a patron, but in the light of the recent revelations, we have taken the decision that it would be inappropriate for her to continue to be associated with the charity."

Photo of Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

Ferguson's emamil was sent a year after she promised to hav 'nothing to do with' Epstein ever again.

An email was printed in two British publications on Sunday, September 21, in which Ferguson wrote to Epstein, "You have always been a steadfast, generous and supreme friend to me and my family."

It was written after the duchess gave an interview claiming to have cut ties with the notorious pedophile. She called their friendship a "gigantic error of judgment," adding, "What he did was wrong and for which he was rightly jailed."

"I abhor pedophilia and any sexual abuse of children and know that this was a gigantic error of judgment on my behalf. I am just so contrite I cannot say,'' Ferguson continued, then referenced a $20,000 loan the financier gave her.

"Whenever I can, I will repay the money and have nothing ever to do with Jeffrey Epstein ever again," the duchess promised.

The interview came three years after Epstein pleaded guilty to charges of soliciting prostitution in Florida. He died in federal prison in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking of minors and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking.

Trying to 'Assuage Epstein and His Threats'

Photo of Prince Andrew, Virginia Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell
Source: MEGA

The prince was photographed with Giuffre and Epstein's madame, Ghislaine Maxwell.

Ferguson's spokesperson claimed in a statement that she had written to Epstein after her public proclamations to ward off a defamation lawsuit he was allegedly threatening to bring against her.

It read: "This email was sent in the context of advice the duchess was given to try to assuage Epstein and his threats."

While Ferguson's fallout from the charities was swift, it was nowhere near as brutal a response as Andrew, 65, received for his close friendship with the former convict.

After a disastrous 2019 interview in which the prince claimed he had no memory of meeting accuser Virginia Giuffre, despite being photographed with her, Andrew stepped back from his royal duties to allow the firestorm to calm down.

Prince Andrew's Punishment

Photo of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Prince Andrew is seen next to his mother at 2019's Trooping the Color.

The stink of Andrew's close association with Epstein never went away. It only grew more controversial when Giuffre sued the prince in a U.S. district court in August 2021 for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was a teen.

Andrew was stripped of his military titles and royal patronages in January 2022 by his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. He was also ordered not to use his "HRH" title in any official capacity. He was banned from participating in public royal family celebrations, such as the annual Trooping the Color.

The prince reached an out-of-court settlement with Giuffre the following month, although the terms were not disclosed. Reports at the time indicated that the amount he paid his accuser was around $10 million.

Giuffre died by suicide at her home in Western Australia in April.

