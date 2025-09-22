Meghan Markle's Call With King Charles: 'Diva Duchess' Shared 'Emotional' Conversation With 'Dying' Monarch as Husband Prince Harry Remains 'Desperate' to Reconcile With Royals

The meeting was seen as a symbolic olive branch. Harry, who stepped down from royal duties with Meghan in 2020, has spent the years since making a series of high-profile criticisms of the monarchy – from the couple's explosive Oprah Winfrey interview to Harry's Netflix docuseries and his memoir Spare.

According to a royal aide, Markle's peacemaking call was Harry's way of showing he wanted to reconnect through family ties.

An aide said: "Harry was eager to show that Meghan remains central and that their children could help mend fences. His hope is to bring everyone back together as one family."

Despite the warmer tone, palace sources say the mood was cautious.

A senior insider explained: "Charles was cautious. With the public eye on him, it would have looked worse to refuse the meeting. But whether he trusts Harry's sincerity is another question."