Meghan Markle's Call With King Charles: 'Diva Duchess' Shared 'Emotional' Conversation With 'Dying' Monarch as Husband Prince Harry Remains 'Desperate' to Reconcile With Royals
Sept. 22 2025, Published 4:42 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle has spoken directly with King Charles in what sources tell RadarOnline.com was an "emotional" call, as Prince Harry attempts to rebuild fractured ties with his family after years of estrangement.
Harry, 41, recently met his father for a tightly controlled 54-minute meeting at Clarence House – their first face-to-face in 19 months.
Harry Finally Says Sorry
Insiders say the encounter was intended as a step toward reconciliation, though Harry's brother Prince William's refusal to attend underscored the scale of the ongoing rift.
Meghan, 44, who remained in California with her and Harry's children, Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4, briefly joined the conversation via phone.
One insider said: "Harry told his father he was sorry for the way things unfolded in public – it was the first apology in years. Meghan briefly joined the call, and the exchange turned unexpectedly tender. Charles was moved, though it's uncertain how much faith he placed in it."
Charles Stays Wary
The meeting was seen as a symbolic olive branch. Harry, who stepped down from royal duties with Meghan in 2020, has spent the years since making a series of high-profile criticisms of the monarchy – from the couple's explosive Oprah Winfrey interview to Harry's Netflix docuseries and his memoir Spare.
According to a royal aide, Markle's peacemaking call was Harry's way of showing he wanted to reconnect through family ties.
An aide said: "Harry was eager to show that Meghan remains central and that their children could help mend fences. His hope is to bring everyone back together as one family."
Despite the warmer tone, palace sources say the mood was cautious.
A senior insider explained: "Charles was cautious. With the public eye on him, it would have looked worse to refuse the meeting. But whether he trusts Harry's sincerity is another question."
Camilla Wants No Part
Queen Camilla, 78, was absent from the meeting, and aides said she had "no intention" of engaging.
A source said: "Camilla is pragmatic and steady. She feels Harry pushed her away with his past claims and doesn't see any point in engaging now."
William, 43, also refused to meet, a decision royal watchers see as pivotal. One palace source said: "Charles might be easier to approach, but William is the real hurdle. He's the future king, and he's not shifting his stance."
The roots of the royal feud date back to 2020, when Harry and Markle left the UK for California. Since then, their media projects have fueled mistrust within the royal household.
Harry Plays Peacemaker
Insiders believe Harry's timing is tied to his wider commitments. A palace figure said: "The Invictus Games come back to the UK in 2027, and Harry needs Meghan by his side to keep the funding strong. That's why he's suddenly pushing the family angle."
Still, Harry has publicly struck a conciliatory note. Speaking earlier this year, he said: "There's no point fighting any more; life is precious."
But one insider summed up the mood bluntly, adding: "The mistrust runs deep. Unless William comes on board, nothing will move forward."