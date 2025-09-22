REVEALED: Jennifer Aniston Being 'Silenced' on Speaking Out About Close Friend Jimmy Kimmel After Comic's Show Was Pulled From Air

Aniston's name was on the list of more than 400 artists who signed the American Civil Liberties Union's (ACLU) petition warning of a "dark moment for freedom of speech" after Kimmel was pulled off-air last week.

The letter stated: "We the people must never accept government threats to our freedom of speech. Efforts by leaders to pressure artists, journalists, and companies with retaliation for their speech strike at the heart of what it means to live in a free country."

But other than offering her John Hancock to the cause, the Friends star has been bizarrely silent on Kimmel's suspension.