Howard Stern Calls Out ABC Network For 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Suspension Following Charlie Kirk Assassination Comments and Insists He 'Doesn't Support' Decision — 'It's The Wrong Direction'
Sept. 22 2025, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Howard Stern slammed ABC for suspending his good pal Jimmy Kimmel's late-night talk show after he made statements about Charlie Kirk's alleged killer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Stern, 71, said he's fighting back financially by canceling his Disney+ subscription while defending his 57-year-old friend against alleged government interference.
'ABC Threw Jimmy Off the Air'
The shock jock addressed the issue on his Monday, September 22, SiriusXM radio show, saying, "ABC threw Jimmy off the air" and that he didn't know that the network's plans were "but it looks like they might be firing him."
Stern added that he had "spoken to Jimmy, and I didn't ask him these questions. I just asked him how he was doing personally," while not prying into his professional future.
Disney/ABC suspended Jimmy Kimmel Live! "indefinitely" on September 17, after two major affiliate ownership groups announced they would not be airing the show after comments the host made claiming that Kirk's alleged killer, Tyler Robinson, was a MAGA supporter, even though officials claimed he had been indoctrinated by left-wing ideology.
'Someone's Gotta Step Up'
Stern said he could relate to Kimmel's situation.
"I just know when the government begins to interfere, when the government says, 'I'm not pleased with you, so we're going to orchestrate a way to silence you, it's the wrong direction for our country," he confessed.
"And I should know. I've been involved in something like this, and now ABC is put in the same position, and it's unfortunate that ABC even has to be in this position; they shouldn't have to be. But someone's gotta step up and be f------ saying, 'Enough, we're not going to bow,'" Stern huffed.
The longtime DJ transitioned from broadcast airwaves to satellite radio in 2006, following numerous run-ins with the FCC over his content.
Stern said he had his own personal protest against the network's parent company, with Stern claiming he was going to cancel his Disney+ subscription. "I'm trying to say with the pocketbook that I do not support what they're going with Jimmy," he fumed.
'Problematic Comments'
Kimmel was taken off the air after Nexstar Media Group and Sinclair Inc. announced that their ABC affiliate stations would not air his show in protest of the comments he made about Kirk's assassin.
During his opening monologue on September 15, Kimmel claimed, "We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it."
Following his comments, Sinclair issued a statement that read: "Due to problematic comments regarding the murder of Charlie Kirk in programming provided to broadcast stations by ABC, Sinclair and its partners, which operate ABC stations in 30 markets in the U.S., will stop airing Jimmy Kimmel’s show until further notice."
The company also asked Kimmel to "issue a direct apology to the Kirk family," and make a "meaningful personal donation to the Kirk Family and Turning Point USA."
Possible FCC Action
Nexstar and Sinclair's decisions came shortly after FCC Chairman Brendan Carr appeared on a podcast where he criticized Kimmel's comments as “the sickest conduct possible."
Carr also hinted he would be looking at the various stations' broadcast licenses, which are controlled by the government, saying, “We can do this the easy way or the hard way."
He added, "These companies can find ways to change conduct to take action on Kimmel or, you know, there's going to be additional work for the FCC ahead."
Kirk was assassinated on September 10 on the Utah Valley University campus while debating students as part of his "American Comeback" fall tour. Robinson was arrested two days later, after allegedly telling his transgender lover in a text, "I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated out."