Howard Stern Calls Out ABC Network For 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Suspension Following Charlie Kirk Assassination Comments and Insists He 'Doesn't Support' Decision — 'It's The Wrong Direction'

Stern, 71, said he's fighting back financially by canceling his Disney+ subscription while defending his 57-year-old friend against alleged government interference.

Howard Stern slammed ABC for suspending his good pal Jimmy Kimmel 's late-night talk show after he made statements about Charlie Kirk 's alleged killer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Stern said he spoke with his pal following his suspension but didn't ask him about the situation with ABC.

Disney/ABC suspended Jimmy Kimmel Live! "indefinitely" on September 17, after two major affiliate ownership groups announced they would not be airing the show after comments the host made claiming that Kirk's alleged killer, Tyler Robinson , was a MAGA supporter, even though officials claimed he had been indoctrinated by left-wing ideology.

Stern added that he had "spoken to Jimmy, and I didn't ask him these questions. I just asked him how he was doing personally," while not prying into his professional future.

The shock jock addressed the issue on his Monday, September 22, SiriusXM radio show , saying, "ABC threw Jimmy off the air" and that he didn't know that the network's plans were "but it looks like they might be firing him."

Stern said he could relate to Kimmel's situation.

"I just know when the government begins to interfere, when the government says, 'I'm not pleased with you, so we're going to orchestrate a way to silence you, it's the wrong direction for our country," he confessed.

"And I should know. I've been involved in something like this, and now ABC is put in the same position, and it's unfortunate that ABC even has to be in this position; they shouldn't have to be. But someone's gotta step up and be f------ saying, 'Enough, we're not going to bow,'" Stern huffed.

The longtime DJ transitioned from broadcast airwaves to satellite radio in 2006, following numerous run-ins with the FCC over his content.

Stern said he had his own personal protest against the network's parent company, with Stern claiming he was going to cancel his Disney+ subscription. "I'm trying to say with the pocketbook that I do not support what they're going with Jimmy," he fumed.