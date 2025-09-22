WWE Legend Miraculously Walks for the First Time in Nearly Two Decades After Brutal Injury Leaves Him Paralyzed

On a clip uploaded on Friday, September 20, Luger stands up by himself without the help of a wheelchair. In the short video, the Hall of Famer is seen going through several forms of yoga, and after some initial struggles at first, Luger is then seen pushing himself entirely out of the wheelchair before standing up alone.

"To see him get up – because one time I asked him, I said, 'Just try to get some momentum and try to get up,' he couldn't do it. Today he did it, and I know he didn't do it before that moment," Page said in another video on Facebook while breaking down in tears. "I got choked up just thinking about that. That was so powerful."

Social media users were quick to respond, as one person said: "Dallas is a real brother to his brothers! This is what real love and support look like."

Another added: "Keep going, Mr Luger! A lot of people want to see you walking..." and one reacted, "Congrats, Lex, keep it up. You got this."