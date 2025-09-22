WWE Legend Miraculously Walks for the First Time in Nearly Two Decades After Brutal Injury Leaves Him Paralyzed
Sept. 22 2025, Published 2:40 p.m. ET
One of the most notable names in the WWE is walking again after spending years in a wheelchair, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Lex Luger – real name is Lawrence Pfohl – suffered a brutal injury in 2007, which left him needing a wheelchair to get around, but that has all changed as fellow retired wrestler Dallas Page showed off the 67-year-old's incredible progress.
Lex Luger Walks Again
On a clip uploaded on Friday, September 20, Luger stands up by himself without the help of a wheelchair. In the short video, the Hall of Famer is seen going through several forms of yoga, and after some initial struggles at first, Luger is then seen pushing himself entirely out of the wheelchair before standing up alone.
"To see him get up – because one time I asked him, I said, 'Just try to get some momentum and try to get up,' he couldn't do it. Today he did it, and I know he didn't do it before that moment," Page said in another video on Facebook while breaking down in tears. "I got choked up just thinking about that. That was so powerful."
Social media users were quick to respond, as one person said: "Dallas is a real brother to his brothers! This is what real love and support look like."
Another added: "Keep going, Mr Luger! A lot of people want to see you walking..." and one reacted, "Congrats, Lex, keep it up. You got this."
Luger Praises 'Special Friend' Dallas Page
Luger's injury came when he suffered a trapped nerve that left him temporarily paralyzed. The injury was characterized as a spinal stroke. The former bodybuilder was only able to get around in a wheelchair, having been left in a quadriplegic state with little to no movement in any of his limbs.
Earlier this month, Luger praised Page and his DDPY Yoga Culture for working with him to get him back on his feet again.
"I've been working with DDP and DDPY Yoga and the people he's put in my life and the work he’s put in with me," he said in an interview with Instinct Culture. "He's a very special friend, and I encourage anybody that his programs are unbelievable. So, yeah, we're making great progress."
"We got a surprise finish. The story's not done yet, so we've got a surprise finish for everybody coming up. We're making a lot of progress. It’s real exciting," Luger added at the time.
Luger's Brutal Injury Revealed
It's been a long road for Luger, who previously recalled the moment he suffered the injury while preparing for an appearance in San Francisco, after he decided to get one more quick workout in before catching a flight.
"I had to get in that one last heavy workout and shower, and run to the airport for an overnight red-eye flight from Atlanta into Frisco," the legendary wrestler recalled.
"I get in at like midnight or something. So I got in a heavy shoulder trap and neck workout, which they say may have been a factor, might not. So that was my last heavy workout ever."
All was well until Luger boarded the plane: "I was on the airplane, I was talking to somebody next to me, and my head turned right after that workout. I turned my head back. This is just my theory. The neurologists aren't sure that this had anything to do with it, but I kind of feel like it did, and they think it might have.
"I turned my head back to the front, and I had this burning, stabbing pain between my shoulder blades. But football, wrestling, we get aches and pains, little pinched nerves all the time. So I go, man, that didn't feel good, that didn't feel right."
Things only got worse once he arrived at the hotel, and he realized his breathing was becoming compromised. Luckily for Luger, someone came to his aid.
He said: "I couldn't scream because my breathing was compromised. I can't believe the guy heard me. He knocked on the door. I'm like, help. But they knew when I didn't open the door and it was locked, I had to be in there.
"So that's when they called 911, they came in and bashed my door down."