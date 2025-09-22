'Hoda Kotb Is Back': Former 'TODAY' Co-Host Returning To Morning Show Nine Months After Quitting To Focus on Raising Daughters

The TODAY co-host explained: "No, no, not for good. You're still stuck with me. But, Hoda will be here to talk about a really special project, her new book, Jump and Find Joy.

"It's all about embracing change in every season of life. She's gonna be here to talk about it tomorrow."

Kotb's former co-host Savannah Guthrie added: "It will be good to catch up with Hoda."

According to a synopsis of Kotb's new book, Jump and Find Joy is an "intimate" look at how the mother-of-two's life was impacted when she started embracing change instead of resisting it.