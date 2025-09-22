Your tip
Home > Celebrity > Hoda Kotb

'Hoda Kotb Is Back': Former 'TODAY' Co-Host Returning To Morning Show Nine Months After Quitting To Focus on Raising Daughters

Photo of Hoda Kotb
Source: MEGA

The 'TODAY' Show has announced Hoda Kotb's return nine months after she quit her longtime gig at the morning show.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 22 2025, Published 2:15 p.m. ET

Former TODAY show co-host Hoda Kotb is said to be returning to the morning news show nine months after she left her post to spend more time with her young twin daughters, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Co-host Craig Melvin stunned viewers when he dropped the exciting news of Kotb's return during the show on Monday, September 22.

Kotb to Make Guest Appearance on the 'Today' Show

Photo of Hoda Kotb
Source: MEGA

Kotb is set to return to her former set on Tuesday, September 23.

Melvin teased Kotb's comeback as he signed off.

He told viewers at home: "You'll want to come back tomorrow. Something to look forward to. Hoda is back."

But before excited fans got their hopes up at Kotb, 61, making a permanent return to the TODAY show anchor desk, Melvin clarified her return was temporary.

Kotb's 'TODAY' Return Will Be Temporary

Photo of Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie and Al Roker
Source: MEGA

Savannah Guthrie noted 'it will be good to catch up' with her former co-host.

The TODAY co-host explained: "No, no, not for good. You're still stuck with me. But, Hoda will be here to talk about a really special project, her new book, Jump and Find Joy.

"It's all about embracing change in every season of life. She's gonna be here to talk about it tomorrow."

Kotb's former co-host Savannah Guthrie added: "It will be good to catch up with Hoda."

According to a synopsis of Kotb's new book, Jump and Find Joy is an "intimate" look at how the mother-of-two's life was impacted when she started embracing change instead of resisting it.

Jump and Find Joy's synopsis stated: "In her quest to better understand change and how to work with (not against) it, Hoda relies on her reporting instincts to investigate how change works, who is approaching it with grace, and what she can apply to her own life and share with others.

"Jump and Find Joy combines the wisdom of change experts, insights from the latest work on resilience, and deeply personal stories from celebrities and inspirational people in our own communities

"From small shifts in daily routines to major leaps of faith, Hoda shows why change isn't to be feared but celebrated… and how each of us can thrive in the midst of changes we'll inevitably face ourselves."

Why Did She Leave?

Photo of Hoda Kotb
Source: MEGA

Kotb stunned fans when she announced she was leaving the show to spend more time with family.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Kotb shocked fans when she announced her own life-changing decision to leave the TODAY show after 17 years in January.

At the time, Kotb cited wanting to spend more time with her twin daughters, Hope and Haley, as her reason for leaving.

Kotb recently shared a touching moment with her daughters, which she claimed validated her exit during an interview with Kristen Welker.

Photo of Hoda Kotb
Source: MEGA

Kotb's return will be temporary to promote her new book on embracing change, 'Jump and Find Joy.'

She said: "For 26 years, I did similar things every single day. And one day, Kristen, in January, I woke up and my alarm didn't go off at 3:30 A.M.

"I went downstairs to my office, and Haley ran down and she looked at me and said at 5 A.M., 'You really are here.'

"And I think in that tiny moment I was like this decision was right on so many levels."

Before Melvin announced Kotb's special upcoming appearance, rumors swirled the Today alum was being considered as Kelly Clarkson's replacement on her daytime talk show in the aftermath of the singer's ex-husband Brandon Blackstock's death.

