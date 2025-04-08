EXCLUSIVE: Hoda Kotb 'Can't Stop Haunting Today Show Set' – Sparking Former Co-Stars' Fears She's Set to 'Muscle Her Way Back Onto Show'
Hovering Hoda Kotb keeps haunting the set of Today as she struggles to leave the NBC morning show behind – and the former host's clingy behavior is causing her unsettled ex-colleagues to fear that she's angling for a comeback, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"Hoda's making surprise visits and saying how much she misses everyone, and calling and texting like she has nothing better to do, and then she's rubbing in their faces that she has this great new lifestyle," our source said.
The fan favorite, 60, said farewell to her longtime TV gig in January to spend more time with daughters Haley, 8, and Hope, 6. But as RadarOnline.com previously reported, sources dish that the single mom is already second-guessing her decision.
Before quitting Today, Kotb helmed the main broadcast with Savannah Guthrie, 53, and its fourth hour alongside Jenna Bush Hager – but she popped up backstage on March 11.
In a video posted on social media, Kotb is seen congratulating the 43-year-old former first daughter, who recently shared Today's screen with guest hosts such as Marvel superhero Scarlett Johansson and E!'s Justin Sylvester.
Kotb gushed: "Jenna and all her friends, I've enjoyed watching them."
She added: "I had to come in for a second. You're crushing it! You're so good!"
While her shout-out seems sweet, the unexpected visit has left folks suspicious that she may try to push her way back in, the insider explained.
"They're trying to get on with the show and embrace the new era," our source added. "They love Hoda and think of her as family – but find the clinginess all too much. It's got some people worried that she's going to try and go back on her decision to leave."
NBC anchor Craig Melvin, 45, has happily cohosted Today's first two hours with Guthrie as Kotb's replacement. But according to the source, her "sniffing around" has him on edge.
"She can't let it go. She made this decision to leave, but she seems to be backpedaling, and it's not nice for Craig," our insider said.
They added: "He's doing a phenomenal job, but people are worried she might want to snatch her old spot back.
"Jenna is also settling into her routine on the fluffier fourth hour with her rotation of guest hosts. No one wants Hoda back at this point, but they're too nice to tell it like it is!"