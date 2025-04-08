EXCLUSIVE: Hoda Kotb 'Can't Stop Haunting Today Show Set' – Sparking Former Co-Stars' Fears She's Set to 'Muscle Her Way Back Onto Show'

Hovering Hoda Kotb keeps haunting the set of Today as she struggles to leave the NBC morning show behind – and the former host's clingy behavior is causing her unsettled ex-colleagues to fear that she's angling for a comeback, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Hoda's making surprise visits and saying how much she misses everyone, and calling and texting like she has nothing better to do, and then she's rubbing in their faces that she has this great new lifestyle," our source said.

The fan favorite, 60, said farewell to her longtime TV gig in January to spend more time with daughters Haley, 8, and Hope, 6. But as RadarOnline.com previously reported, sources dish that the single mom is already second-guessing her decision.