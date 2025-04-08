Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Hoda Kotb
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Hoda Kotb 'Can't Stop Haunting Today Show Set' – Sparking Former Co-Stars' Fears She's Set to 'Muscle Her Way Back Onto Show'

hoda kotb haunting today show ex costars fear return
Source: MEGA

Hoda Kotb is said to be 'haunting' the 'Today Show' set.

April 8 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Hovering Hoda Kotb keeps haunting the set of Today as she struggles to leave the NBC morning show behind – and the former host's clingy behavior is causing her unsettled ex-colleagues to fear that she's angling for a comeback, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Hoda's making surprise visits and saying how much she misses everyone, and calling and texting like she has nothing better to do, and then she's rubbing in their faces that she has this great new lifestyle," our source said.

The fan favorite, 60, said farewell to her longtime TV gig in January to spend more time with daughters Haley, 8, and Hope, 6. But as RadarOnline.com previously reported, sources dish that the single mom is already second-guessing her decision.

Article continues below advertisement
hoda kotb haunting today show ex costars fear return
Source: MEGA

Craig Melvin is reportedly uneasy amid Kotb's backstage drop-ins.

Article continues below advertisement

Before quitting Today, Kotb helmed the main broadcast with Savannah Guthrie, 53, and its fourth hour alongside Jenna Bush Hager – but she popped up backstage on March 11.

In a video posted on social media, Kotb is seen congratulating the 43-year-old former first daughter, who recently shared Today's screen with guest hosts such as Marvel superhero Scarlett Johansson and E!'s Justin Sylvester.

Kotb gushed: "Jenna and all her friends, I've enjoyed watching them."

She added: "I had to come in for a second. You're crushing it! You're so good!"

Article continues below advertisement
hoda kotb haunting today show ex costars fear return
Source: MEGA

Jenna Bush Hager received surprise praise from Kotb, sparking whispers of the ex-host's possible return to the series.

Article continues below advertisement

While her shout-out seems sweet, the unexpected visit has left folks suspicious that she may try to push her way back in, the insider explained.

"They're trying to get on with the show and embrace the new era," our source added. "They love Hoda and think of her as family – but find the clinginess all too much. It's got some people worried that she's going to try and go back on her decision to leave."

NBC anchor Craig Melvin, 45, has happily cohosted Today's first two hours with Guthrie as Kotb's replacement. But according to the source, her "sniffing around" has him on edge.

Article continues below advertisement
hoda kotb haunting today show ex costars fear return
Source: MEGA

Savannah Guthrie and the team are said to feel smothered by Kotb's clingy presence on set.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
will smith jada house sale sham pp

EXCLUSIVE: The Massive Sign Will Smith and ‘Estranged Wife’ Jada Are FINALLY Set to Announce They Are Officially Ending Their 'Sham' Open Marriage

meghan trainor ozempic dramatic glow up lbs loss

EXCLUSIVE: Previously Podgy Meghan Trainor 'Definitely Used Ozempic' For Dramatic Glow-Up After Smashing Scales at 200Lbs

"She can't let it go. She made this decision to leave, but she seems to be backpedaling, and it's not nice for Craig," our insider said.

They added: "He's doing a phenomenal job, but people are worried she might want to snatch her old spot back.

"Jenna is also settling into her routine on the fluffier fourth hour with her rotation of guest hosts. No one wants Hoda back at this point, but they're too nice to tell it like it is!"

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.