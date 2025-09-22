Bill Maher Calls Out 'The View' Hosts for Awkwardly Staying Silent About 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Suspension as Network Imposes Strict Rules — 'It Won't Kill You'
Sept. 22 2025, Published 1:46 p.m. ET
Bill Maher has called out the ladies of The View after they ignored all the drama that went down with Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! was pulled off the air after the comedian claimed the MAGA crew was using Charlie Kirk's assassination for "political points."
What Did Maher Say?
On Friday, September 19, Maher commented on The View and how they decided to stay silent on Kimmel.
"I'm friendly with the ladies on The View, but they didn't say anything about this this week. Nothing," Maher went off during his Real Time opening monologue. The 69-year-old then sarcastically added, "You know, because it's never been their thing to weigh in on the issues. It's just an upbeat party show. That's why they hired people named Joy [Behar] and Sunny [Hostin] and Whoopi [Goldberg]."
The TV host then urged the show's co-stars, including Ana Navarro, Sara Haines, and Alyssa Farah Griffin, to respond, and said: "Girls, go out strong, OK? It won’t kill you, I promise. It's happened to me, and I may go out after this show. We don’t know."
Back in 2001, Maher had his show, Politically Incorrect, pulled off the air after commenting the 9/11 plane hijackers were not being "cowardly."
Whoopi Speaks Out
"This intimidation on the right is just so hypocritical. I mean, everyone is scared now and they’re all trying to cowtow," Maher continued during his monologue, dropping even more sarcastic jabs. "Good Morning America is changing its name to Good Morning America, Even the Scum Who Didn’t Vote for Trump.
"Listen to this, next year, The Golden Bachelor is Rudy Giuliani. Wolf Blitzer is broadcasting live from the Capitulation Room. The FCC says they're going to go after maybe next The View. They got a new show lined up, it's going to be great. It’s called Morning Wood with James Woods."
However, on Monday, September 22, Whoopi spoke out during an episode of The View, and said: "Did y'all really think we weren’t going to talk about Jimmy Kimmel? I mean, have you watched the show over the last 29 seasons? No one silences us."
She added: "When the news broke last week about Jimmy Kimmel's suspension, we took a breath to see if Jimmy was going to say anything about it first.
"You can not like a show, and it can go off the air. Someone can say something they shouldn’t and get taken off the air. But the government cannot apply pressure to force someone to be silenced... we fight for everybody’s right to have freedom of speech because it means my speech is free, it means your speech is free."
Kimmel's 'Controversial' Comments
The chaos with Kimmel kicked off on September 15, when the 57-year-old told his audience about Kirk's alleged killer, Tyler Robinson, and called out Republicans' reaction toward him.
He said at the time: "We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it."
While they seemed harmless at the time, the comments were a big deal for FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, who threatened "immediate action" against Kimmel, ABC, and Disney for "deliberately misleading the public" by claiming Robinson leaned toward the right.
After Carr whined, Kimmel was pulled from the air, leading to plenty of backlash from the public, celebrities, and notable politicians, including former president Barack Obama and California governor Gavin Newsom.
Maher also supported Kimmel during his monologue, and said: "So Jimmy, pal, I am with you. I support you. And on the bright side, you don’t have to pretend anymore that you like Disneyland."
How Can Kimmel Save His Show?
As of Monday, Kimmel remains off the air, but there is one way he may find himself back on the small screen: apologize.
Sinclair, the broadcasting company that makes up the nation's largest ABC affiliate group, gave Kimmel a long list of demands if he wants to save his show.
According to Sinclair, the funnyman will then have to "issue a direct apology to the Kirk family" and make a "meaningful personal donation to the Kirk Family and Turning Point USA."
Kirk founded the nonprofit, which advocates for conservative politics on high school, college, and university campuses, in 2012.
The 31-year-old was shot on shot and killed on September 10 while hosting an event on a Utah college campus.