Bill Maher Calls Out 'The View' Hosts for Awkwardly Staying Silent About 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Suspension as Network Imposes Strict Rules — 'It Won't Kill You'

"This intimidation on the right is just so hypocritical. I mean, everyone is scared now and they’re all trying to cowtow," Maher continued during his monologue, dropping even more sarcastic jabs. "Good Morning America is changing its name to Good Morning America, Even the Scum Who Didn’t Vote for Trump.

"Listen to this, next year, The Golden Bachelor is Rudy Giuliani. Wolf Blitzer is broadcasting live from the Capitulation Room. The FCC says they're going to go after maybe next The View. They got a new show lined up, it's going to be great. It’s called Morning Wood with James Woods."

However, on Monday, September 22, Whoopi spoke out during an episode of The View, and said: "Did y'all really think we weren’t going to talk about Jimmy Kimmel? I mean, have you watched the show over the last 29 seasons? No one silences us."

She added: "When the news broke last week about Jimmy Kimmel's suspension, we took a breath to see if Jimmy was going to say anything about it first.

"You can not like a show, and it can go off the air. Someone can say something they shouldn’t and get taken off the air. But the government cannot apply pressure to force someone to be silenced... we fight for everybody’s right to have freedom of speech because it means my speech is free, it means your speech is free."