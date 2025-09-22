EXCLUSIVE: Princess Kate Faces Horrific 'Cancer Wig' Trolling After Sporting Blonde Locks — 'It's a Cover-Up For Her Baldness'
Sept. 22 2025, Updated 1:41 p.m. ET
Catherine, Princess of Wales, has been targeted with cruel online abuse over her hair – with trolls branding her blonde locks a "cancer wig" and suggesting they were disguising baldness linked to her treatment, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 43-year-old returned to public duties this month after the royal family's summer break, unveiling a lighter hairstyle during a visit to the Natural History Museum in London.
Kate Middleton Faces Cruel Wig Rumors After Style Change
Days later, she appeared at Brighton & Hove Albion's stadium to cheer on England's Red Roses, before reverting to her trademark brunette shade.
The quick change prompted speculation negative comments had stung at a time when Kate is still adjusting to life after her cancer diagnosis.
"Some of the remarks were vile," one source close to the princess said. "People were mocking her, calling the blonde look a wig to cover bald patches.
"Given what she's been through, that sort of trolling is horrific.
Experts Defend Kate As Hair Mockery Sparks Outrage Online
"She's worked hard to be open about cancer but also dignified – it's disgusting that people use it as a weapon against her."
A second insider said: "Kate is deeply committed to her role and never grumbles. Still, she's only human. After enduring months of chemotherapy, changes to her hair are an inevitable reality. Mocking that is unbelievably cruel."
Harriet Kessie-Cudjoe, a London salon owner who has worked with cancer patients, said she was dismayed by the reaction to Kate's new look.
"For many clients, hair is not just about style – it's a huge part of identity," she said.
"When someone goes through cancer-related hair loss, it can feel like losing a piece of themselves. That's why kindness matters. Comments online may seem trivial, but for someone navigating treatment, they can cut very deep."
Kate Middleton Gains Public Support Amid Cancer Recovery
Celebrity stylist Sam McKnight, who worked with Princess Diana, issued a similar defense on social media.
"I am shocked, horrified, dismayed and disgusted by all the nasty comments about the Princess of Wales today," he wrote after she emerged sporting blonde locks.
"A woman's hair is very personal to her; it's armour, defence, confidence, and so much more.
"She has brilliantly and quietly, unselfishly represented our country… So FFS LEAVE HER ALONE. SHAME ON YOU."
Kate announced in March 2024 she had been diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing preventative chemotherapy.
After stepping back from royal duties for several months, she confirmed in September that she was cancer-free, though she has since acknowledged the challenges of recovery.
Princess of Wales Reveals Challenges Post-Cancer Treatment
At Colchester Hospital's cancer wellbeing centre in July, she spoke candidly with patients about the hidden difficulties that follow treatment.
"There is a whole phase when you finish your treatment, everybody expects you to be better – 'Go!'," she said.
"But that's not the case at all. You put on a sort of brave face, stoicism through treatment. Treatment's done, then it's like, 'I can crack on, get back to normal,' but actually the phase afterwards is really difficult."
Kate added: "You're not necessarily under the clinical team any longer, but you're not able to function normally at home as you perhaps once used to. You have to find your new normal and that takes time."