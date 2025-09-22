EXCLUSIVE: Princess Kate Faces Horrific 'Cancer Wig' Trolling After Sporting Blonde Locks — 'It's a Cover-Up For Her Baldness'

The 43-year-old returned to public duties this month after the royal family's summer break, unveiling a lighter hairstyle during a visit to the Natural History Museum in London.

Catherine , Princess of Wales, has been targeted with cruel online abuse over her hair – with trolls branding her blonde locks a "cancer wig" and suggesting they were disguising baldness linked to her treatment, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Given what she's been through, that sort of trolling is horrific.

"Some of the remarks were vile," one source close to the princess said. "People were mocking her, calling the blonde look a wig to cover bald patches.

The quick change prompted speculation negative comments had stung at a time when Kate is still adjusting to life after her cancer diagnosis .

Days later, she appeared at Brighton & Hove Albion's stadium to cheer on England's Red Roses, before reverting to her trademark brunette shade.

"She's worked hard to be open about cancer but also dignified – it's disgusting that people use it as a weapon against her."

A second insider said: "Kate is deeply committed to her role and never grumbles. Still, she's only human. After enduring months of chemotherapy, changes to her hair are an inevitable reality. Mocking that is unbelievably cruel."

Harriet Kessie-Cudjoe, a London salon owner who has worked with cancer patients, said she was dismayed by the reaction to Kate's new look.

"For many clients, hair is not just about style – it's a huge part of identity," she said.

"When someone goes through cancer-related hair loss, it can feel like losing a piece of themselves. That's why kindness matters. Comments online may seem trivial, but for someone navigating treatment, they can cut very deep."