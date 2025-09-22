Erika Kirk Admits She 'Forgives' Charlie's Alleged Killer During Emotional Memorial Service Just Days After Horrifying Assassination — 'It's What My Husband Would Do'

Ahead of the memorial service, Erika said that she didn't want to participate in Robinson's trial.

"I've had people ask, 'Do you feel anger toward this man? Like, do you want to seek the death penalty?; I’ll be honest. I told our lawyer, I want the government to decide this," she revealed in an interview.

"I do not want that man’s blood on my ledger. Because when I get to heaven, and Jesus is like: 'Uh, eye for an eye? Is that how we do it?' And that keeps me from being in heaven, from being with Charlie?" Erika continued.

She explained how, after arriving in Utah, doctors advised her that she may not want to view her late husband's body due to the extensive damage left by the high-caliber rifle's bullet.

"His eyes were semi-open. And he had this knowing, Mona Lisa-like half-smile, like he’d died happy. Like Jesus rescued him. The bullet came, he blinked, and he was in heaven," she described about her husband's body.