Oh No, Margot Robbie: Aussie Actress Suffers Humiliating Career Blow as New Movie Bombs in the Box Office Despite Skin-Bearing Publicity Surge
Sept. 22 2025, Published 1:17 p.m. ET
Margot Robbie's new film has bombed in the box office, despite her skin-bearing publicity surge.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Aussie star's romcom alongside Colin Farrell, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, pulled in just $3.5million in its opening weekend, and $8million globally, despite having a budget of $50million.
Film Flop
The numbers placed the film in sixth at the U.S. box office, well behind the competition, including Him and Demon Slayer.
In another blow, the movie also bombed with critics, and currently holds a 37 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with many reviews citing "empty storytelling" as its major flaw.
It also stands in stark contrast to her massive 2023 success with Barbie, which grossed a staggering $1.5 billion worldwide.
Robbie and Farrell worked the press circuit hard prior to release, with the actress' red-carpet outfits drawing almost as much attention as the film itself.
Turning Heads
Speaking about turning heads before donning her bejewelled sheer dress at the London premiere of the movie earlier this month, Robbie, 35, said: "It's a fun opportunity to express yourself on the red carpet.
"Honestly, for me, I'm doing it for my girlfriends. I'm just hoping they get a kick out of it.
"Every time we get glammed up I'm like, I just can't wait for my girlfriends to see this. Doing it for the girlies."
RadarOnline.com revealed last week Robbie's fans urged her to "sack her stylist” after disapproving of he red carpet looks.
Revealing Outfits
Taking to social media to voice their views, one user wrote: "Quite fond of Margot. There seems to be a big push recently to style her in a 'suggestive' manner. It's weird that she is agreeing. Didn't seem like that type of chick."
Another added: "What's with all the skimpy dresses lately? She really doesn't need to."
A third chimed in: "I wonder why she's doing this lately, her Barbie wardrobe was absolutely stunning, but post-baby she's wearing less and less. She doesn't even need to though she's amazing!"
Another agreed, slamming the vintage 1998 Mugler gown she wore to the New York premiere of her new film.
"She is beautiful, but that is not a great dress. Too busy, awkward to walk in, not flattering. Lines going all over the place. Maybe hire a stylist?"
"Sack the stylist," someone else pointedly stated, with another echoing: "Her stylist has no idea how to style. Get another stylist."
Robbie has made a big return to screens after taking a short break from acting following her 2023 blockbuster success Barbie, which saw her decked out in stunning doll-like outfits inspired by the toy throughout the summer of that year.
She has spent the last several months enjoying the glow of motherhood with her husband Tom Ackerley, as the pair welcomed their first son together in October.