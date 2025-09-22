Oh No, Margot Robbie: Aussie Actress Suffers Humiliating Career Blow as New Movie Bombs in the Box Office Despite Skin-Bearing Publicity Surge

The numbers placed the film in sixth at the U.S. box office, well behind the competition, including Him and Demon Slayer.

In another blow, the movie also bombed with critics, and currently holds a 37 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with many reviews citing "empty storytelling" as its major flaw.

It also stands in stark contrast to her massive 2023 success with Barbie, which grossed a staggering $1.5 billion worldwide.

Robbie and Farrell worked the press circuit hard prior to release, with the actress' red-carpet outfits drawing almost as much attention as the film itself.