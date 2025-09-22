EXCLUSIVE: Queen Camilla 'Will Never Forgive' Royal Exile Prince Harry for His 'Cruel Assaults' on Royal Family
Sept. 22 2025, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
Queen Camilla has told friends she will never forgive Prince Harry for what she regards as his cruel attacks on her reputation, despite King Charles' attempts to reconcile with his estranged son, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 78-year-old Queen has privately made clear she is not willing to forget the allegations levelled against her in Harry's memoir Spare and in a series of television interviews.
Harry Branded Camilla 'Villain' In Explosive Memoir
Palace insiders tell us Camilla remains deeply hurt and sees his words as a personal assault that went far beyond normal family disputes.
"Harry's attacks felt very personal to her," a source close to the Queen said.
"Camilla has endured criticism for much of her life, but to have Charles' own son describe her as calculating and a threat is beyond what she can accept. She thinks those words caused lasting damage."
Harry, 41, described Camilla as "the villain" in his 2023 memoir and accused her of forging press connections to rehabilitate her public image after her affair with Charles during his marriage to Princess Diana.
Harry Called Camilla 'Dangerous' In TV Interview
In an interview with 60 Minutes before the book's release, Harry said Camilla was "dangerous" because of her willingness to trade stories to improve her standing.
In Spare, Harry wrote: "I even wanted Camilla to be happy, maybe she would be less dangerous if she was happy."
Speaking to Anderson Cooper, he elaborated: "Because of the need for her to rehabilitate her image. That made her dangerous because of the connections that she was forging within the British press, and there was open willingness on both sides to trade off information."
Royal commentators say those passages have lingered more painfully for Camilla than many outsiders realize.
Queen's Resentment Blocks Harry Reconciliation
"To her, Harry's remarks went beyond rudeness – they struck at her character," another insider said. "Camilla spent years slowly earning trust within the family and from the public. His accusations tore open old wounds she believed were finally closed."
By contrast, Charles, 76, has recently sought to improve relations with his younger son, holding private conversations aimed at bringing him back into the royal fold.
Friends of the king describe him as eager to move forward, but constrained by his wife's resentment.
"Charles finds the situation agonizing," a friend of the king said. "He makes efforts to reach out to Harry, but Camilla always brings him back to the hurtful passages in the memoir. It's the sticking point that makes healing the rift so hard."
Charles Refuses To Shut Out Harry Despite Tensions
A source added: "Camilla often stresses that Harry and Meghan stepped away from their duties, and she uses that to bolster her case. Whenever Charles shows signs of softening, she reminds him of the attacks directed at her."
Despite the tensions, Charles has indicated to aides that he will not shut his son out indefinitely.
Palace sources believe Camilla will remain resistant, however, with one saying: "In public she puts on a gracious face, but privately the resentment remains – and it's unlikely she'll ever let it go."