EXCLUSIVE: Queen Camilla 'Will Never Forgive' Royal Exile Prince Harry for His 'Cruel Assaults' on Royal Family

Palace insiders tell us Camilla remains deeply hurt and sees his words as a personal assault that went far beyond normal family disputes.

"Harry's attacks felt very personal to her," a source close to the Queen said.

"Camilla has endured criticism for much of her life, but to have Charles' own son describe her as calculating and a threat is beyond what she can accept. She thinks those words caused lasting damage."

Harry, 41, described Camilla as "the villain" in his 2023 memoir and accused her of forging press connections to rehabilitate her public image after her affair with Charles during his marriage to Princess Diana.