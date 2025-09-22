Your tip
Hallmark Actor Died After Restaurant 'Threatened to Arrest' Patrons Trying to Save His Life During 'Medical Emergency', Bombshell Lawsuit Claims

Photo of Mike Heslin
Source: @mikeheslin/instagram

Michael Heslin's husband, Scott Dynamo, is suing the restaurant.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 22 2025, Published 4:25 p.m. ET

A Hallmark movie star died while on his birthday getaway in Las Vegas, but a new lawsuit now claims his death could have been prevented, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Michael Heslin collapsed at Javier's restaurant at the ARIA Hotel on the Strip in June while with his husband, Scotty Dynamo, and some friends, and the staff is being accused of doing everything in their power to stop the TV star from getting aid.

Details Of The Lawsuit Revealed

Michael Heslin died earlier this summer while celebrating his birthday in Las Vegas.

According to the wrongful death lawsuit, filed by Dynamo, the restaurant stood on the sidelines as Heslin "exhibited obvious signs of a medical emergency" and instead "forcefully interfered" with a diner who tried to give the Special Ops: Lioness actor CPR.

While the restaurant had an AED (Automated External Defibrillator) on hand, according to the lawsuit, it was never retrieved, and Heslin's friends claimed they were "forcefully removed" from the building during the mayhem.

The lawsuit alleges five counts of wrongful death; loss of consortium, negligence; negligent hiring, retention, training, and supervision; as well as gross negligence, according to reports.

Heslin's Death Announced

The actor's husband claims the restaurant prevented Heslin from getting help during his 'medical emergency.'

Dynamo not only accused the restaurant staff of preventing other patrons from helping Heslin, but his friends were "threatened with arrest" for attempting to save the actor's life.

The lawsuit notes employees at the restaurant "demanded" their videos be deleted after Heslin's pals began to record everything that was going down.

Dynamo is seeking damages in excess of $30,000, funeral expenses, and punitive damages because Heslin's death was "a direct and proximate result of Defendants' acts and omissions."

On July 5, 2025, Dynamo took to Instagram to announce his husband's death at the age of 30, explaining Heslin had died "from an unexpected cardiac event after a week-long battle in the hospital. Michael was young, in perfect health, and the doctors have no explanation for what happened."

Heslin and His Partner Were Starting A Family Before His Death

Heslin and his partner were talking about starting a family before his death.

Dynamo remembered his partner as "the sweetest, most caring, and loving man on earth, and he brought out the absolute best in everyone who had the pleasure to cross paths with him.

He continued: "He moved through life with such ease and confidence, and turned everyone around him into a better version of themselves. No matter how difficult things got, we knew that there was nothing we couldn't overcome with Mike in our corner."

Dynamo also revealed he and Heslin, who married in November 2023, "were in the early stages of starting a family" before his death.

At the time, a GoFundMe was set up for funeral costs, and as of Monday, September 22, it has reeled in over $80,000.

Heslin had appeared in several projects including, 'Special Ops: Lionness.'

Heslin, who was an organ donor according to Dynamo, had numerous notable credits to his name following his acting debut in the Showtime series, 7 Deadly Sins, in 2014.

He also appeared in two episodes of the popular Paramount+ series Yellowstone, as well as the Hallmark TV movie, The Holiday Proposal, and the TVLand series, Younger, alongside Hilary Duff.

