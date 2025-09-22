EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump's Late-Night 'Kill List' Revealed After Jimmy Kimmel Is Axed — From Jimmy Fallon to Trevor Noah

Donald Trump has drawn up a secret "kill list" of liberal late-night comedians he wants driven off the air, multiple television industry sources tell RadarOnline.com.

The president, 79, is said to have issued the list to key broadcast contacts just hours after Jimmy Kimmel Live! was abruptly suspended by ABC.

The network has confirmed Jimmy Kimmel's long-running show would be put on ice "indefinitely" following a series of scathing monologues in which the 57-year-old comic mocked conservatives over the murder of activist Charlie Kirk.

As of Monday, September 22, ABC announced Kimmel's show is returning one week after getting axed.