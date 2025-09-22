Jimmy Kimmel's Late-night Show to Return as ABC Calls Out Comedian's 'Insensitive' Comments in Blistering Statement

Parent company Disney announced Monday Jimmy Kimmel Live! will return to ABC on Tuesday, September 23.

A statement from the network read: "Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country.

"It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive.

"We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday."