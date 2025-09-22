Jackie Kennedy's 'Affair' With Defense Secretary Robert McNamara Exposed in New Book

Jackie and McNamara first made headlines in 1962, a little over a year after her husband moved into the Oval Office, when the first lady and defense secretary reportedly danced the Twist at a White House party.

The first lady ended up partying with guests until the wee hours of the morning – and later sent McNamara a cheeky note about the dance they shared, which apparently stayed on her mind for days after the party.

Her "lighthearted valentine collage" included cutouts of Jackie and McNamara's faces, which she superimposed on photos of bodies dancing the twist, as well as newspaper clippings of reports on the pair dancing together.