'He Was So Charming': Princess Diana 'Offered a Movie Role' in 'The Bodyguard' Sequel by Kevin Costner Who Promised 'To Look After Her'

Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell claimed in his new autobiography, The Royal Insider, that he "put through" Costner’s call to the Princess, who found the conversation amusing.

Burrell explains: "Diana declined an offer to move into the professional sphere of her future daughter-in-law, Meghan, and become an actress.

"She was approached to appear in The Bodyguard II alongside Kevin Costner.

"I put the call from Mr Costner through to her in the sitting room and heard fits of giggles with her saying, 'But I can't sing! What would I be expected to do? I'm not sure but yes, OK, send it and I promise I will have a look.'

"She told me at the end of the call that he had offered her the lead role in a follow-up to the smash hit which had starred Whitney Houston as the lead.

"She was to play a princess and Kevin would be her bodyguard and save her life.

"He promised it would be tastefully done and he would look after her."