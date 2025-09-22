EXCLUSIVE: Prince Andrew Facing Yet More Shame as Details of Royal Exile's 'Endless Thai Orgy' Surface Amid Fresh Jeffrey Epstein Scandals
Sept. 22 2025, Published 3:04 p.m. ET
Prince Andrew is facing renewed disgrace after explosive claims emerged he held a weekend-long orgy with dozens of women in Thailand while on official royal duty – revelations that come as pressure intensifies over his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.
The 65-year-old Duke of York, who stepped back from public duties in 2019 following his disastrous BBC Newsnight interview, was the subject of a new biography by author Andrew Lownie, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Book Alleges Andrew Hosted Thai Orgy In 2006
The book details allegations that during a 2006 diplomatic visit to Bangkok, where he represented the crown at King Bhumibol Adulyadej's diamond jubilee, Andrew ordered a constant stream of women to his suite at one of the city's most exclusive hotels.
"Often, as soon as one left, another would arrive," one witness told Lownie. Thai staff, accustomed to discretion in dealing with the excesses of visiting dignitaries, were said to have been shocked by the industrial scale of the encounters.
According to Lownie's sources, more than 40 women were allegedly brought to Andrew's room across the weekend.
A royal insider claimed: "The Thai orgy story, combined with the renewed pressure of the Epstein scandal, means there is no conceivable way back for Andrew as a working royal. These details make clear just how reckless he was with his position, and the institution cannot risk further damage by reinstating him."
Trump, Clinton, Mandelson Linked In Birthday Book
The claims reinforce long-circulating rumors in Bangkok that Andrew and another foreign dignitary exchanged women by chauffeured cars in a grotesque display of power.
Lownie writes that Andrew, emboldened by his status, made no attempt at discretion, flaunting behavior insiders say symbolized his sense of impunity.
One source said: "Andrew has long acted as though the normal rules never applied to him – and for much of his life, he got away with it."
The revelations add to the toxic legacy of Andrew's friendship with Epstein, the late financier and convicted sex offender.
The Epstein scandal is once again in the headlines due to a 50th birthday book given to the predator being made public – which shows how Donald Trump allegedly sent the abuser a gushing and lewd card – along with tributes from Bill Clinton and former U.S. ambassador Peter Mandelson.
Thai Orgy Proves Duke's Behavior Was Systematic
Andrew once insisted he did not regret the association, even after Epstein's 2008 conviction. Epstein's confidante Ghislaine Maxwell, now serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking, has also been linked to Andrew, with photos showing the three together.
One acquaintance of Epstein told Lownie the disgraced financier remarked Andrew was "the only man he had ever met more obsessed with sex than he was."
Virginia Giuffre's allegations of sexual assault – which Andrew has always denied – ultimately led to a multimillion-dollar settlement with her in 2022 and ended any prospect of a public return to royal life.
The Thai episode, Lownie argues, shows Andrew's behavior was not incidental but systematic.
"This was not some casual affair or isolated lapse," said another royal source. "It was an organized stream of women brought in while he was overseas on official business, funded by the taxpayer. It underlines both the depth of his entitlement and how far he exploited his position."
Andrew has rarely been seen in public since settling the Giuffre case.
Palace aides have repeatedly stressed he has "no formal role" in royal life.
And an insider told us: "Andrew feels the Epstein scandal is just endless for him, and it is. It will haunt him until he draws his last breath."
And as fresh scandals keep emerging like the Thai orgy story, even the faintest hope of rehabilitation in the royal fold is now extinguished.