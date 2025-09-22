EXCLUSIVE: Prince Andrew Facing Yet More Shame as Details of Royal Exile's 'Endless Thai Orgy' Surface Amid Fresh Jeffrey Epstein Scandals

The book details allegations that during a 2006 diplomatic visit to Bangkok, where he represented the crown at King Bhumibol Adulyadej's diamond jubilee, Andrew ordered a constant stream of women to his suite at one of the city's most exclusive hotels.

"Often, as soon as one left, another would arrive," one witness told Lownie. Thai staff, accustomed to discretion in dealing with the excesses of visiting dignitaries, were said to have been shocked by the industrial scale of the encounters.

According to Lownie's sources, more than 40 women were allegedly brought to Andrew's room across the weekend.

A royal insider claimed: "The Thai orgy story, combined with the renewed pressure of the Epstein scandal, means there is no conceivable way back for Andrew as a working royal. These details make clear just how reckless he was with his position, and the institution cannot risk further damage by reinstating him."