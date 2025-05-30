EXCLUSIVE: How Jackie Kennedy Kept Devastating Pain of Losing Three Children Hidden From the World
Jackie Kennedy showed grace and resilience amid unthinkable tragedy, including her husband John F. Kennedy's assassination in 1963, but sources said she kept the profound pain of losing three children hidden from the world, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
For decades before her death on May 19, 1994, Jackie mourned the loss of her three precious kids.
Jackie's First Heartbreak
Jackie's miscarriage and two stillborn children haunted her for decades.
Two years after Jackie married Kennedy in 1953, their newlywed bliss came to a crashing halt when she suffered her first miscarriage three months into her pregnancy in 1955.
JFK's close friend and advisor Ken O'Donnell recalled doctors warning Jackie "carrying and delivering a child would always be difficult for her."
Despite the risk, Jackie became pregnant again a year later.
JFK Convinced Into Comforting Grieving Wife
One month before the baby's due date, on the morning of August 23, 1956, Jackie woke up in immense pain, crying out for her own mother. She was hemorrhaging.
She gave birth to a stillborn baby girl, Arabella, hours later – and for a second time in a two-year period, Jackie endured the crushing blow of losing a child.
At the time, JFK was on a yacht with friends in Massachusetts. Despite hearing the devastating news, JFK was said to only rush back to Jackie when his friends convinced him not doing so could harm his reputation and bring shame in the eyes of women voters.
A year later, Jackie gave birth to daughter Caroline in 1957 – and three years later in 1960, she welcomed her second child, John F. Kennedy Jr.
But JFK Jr. suffered respiratory problems at birth and had trouble taking his first breaths. The situation was touch and go until a pediatric resident placed a tube into the newborn's trachea and blew air into his lungs.
Insiders said the couple was ecstatic to have two children, and their kids brought them closer as a couple.
Sadly, the couple would suffer heartbreak for a third time months before JFK's assassination.
Jackie's Last Heartbreak
On August 7, 1963, just three months before she would lose her husband, Jackie went into labor five-and-a-half weeks early and delivered a four-pound, 10-ounce son, Patrick.
Baby Patrick was also born with severe respiratory issues. While the couple prayed for a miracle, 39 excruciating hours later their son passed away.
JFK's press secretary, Pierre Salinger, said at the time: "The death of the infant was one of the hardest moments in the lives of both President and Mrs. Kennedy."
Despite their heartbreak, Salinger said the loss brought the couple closer together.
Former bodyguard Clint Hill recalled how Patrick's death changed the couple. Before, they kept their personal tragedies hidden from the world and were "restrained" from showing emotion.
After the infant's death, Hill recalled how they were able to "express their close, loving relationship out in public," adding: "The loss of Patrick seemed to be the catalyst to change all that."
Although Jackie had endured a miscarriage and two stillbirths, the first lady yearned to have more children.
But her husband's death effectively ended her dream of expanding her family, and she never became pregnant again.