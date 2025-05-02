Jackie Kennedy's Secret Confessions to Her Priest: The Hidden Heartaches of America's Beloved First Lady Revealed

But he did ask her to marry him. She later told Leonard she had foreseen and already excused his infidelities by comparing them to her father, John "Black Jack" Bouvier.

Her parents had divorced when she was 10, but she was fiercely devoted to him. Her new husband has "so strong a personality – like his father [Joseph Kennedy], who has so overpowered Mrs. [Rose] Kennedy he doesn't even speak to her when she's around, and her only solace now is her religion ... I don't think Jack's mother is too bright.

She would rather say a rosary than read a book."

Later, she confessed her "frighteningly ambitious" husband is also like "my father loves the chase and is bored with the conquest – and once married, needs proof he's still attractive, so he flirts with other women and resents you. I saw how that nearly killed Mummy."

Her heartbreak deepened with the tragic loss of her stillborn daughter Arabella in 1956. The grief she masked with grace in public came pouring out in her private confessions. She wrote that she even grappled with her own belief in the Lord.

She revealed: "I am so bitter against God." But, she told Leonard, she could "see how sadness shared brings married people together."

She gave birth to daughter Caroline in 1957 and son John in 1960, but her son Patrick died at two days old, and her husband was assassinated three months later.