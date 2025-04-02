EXCLUSIVE: Jackie Kennedy's Private Confessions To Her PRIEST Revealed – Including Why She Endured JFK's Cheating and Anguish Over Stillborn Babies

"I think I'm in love with – and I think it would interest you, John Kennedy, he's the son of the ambassador to England, the second son, the oldest was killed. He's 35 and a congressman," she wrote.

"Maybe it will end very happily or maybe, since he's this old and set in his ways and cares so desperately about his career, he just won't want to give up that much time to extracurricular things like marrying."

But he did ask her to marry him.

She later told Fr Leonard she had foreseen, and already excused, his infidelities, by comparing them to her father, John 'Black Jack' Bouvier. Her parents had divorced when she was 10, but she was fiercely devoted to him.

Her new husband, has "so strong a personality – like his father (Joseph Kennedy), who has so overpowered Mrs. (Rose) Kennedy, he doesn't even speak to her when she's around and her only solace now is her religion... I don't think Jack's mother is too bright. She would rather say a rosary than read a book."

Later, she confessed that her "frighteningly ambitious" husband is also like "my father loves the chase and is bored with the conquest – and once married, needs proof he's still attractive, so flirts with other women and resents you. I saw how that nearly killed Mummy."