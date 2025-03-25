TikTok Star Joshua Blackledge Dead Aged 16 — Heartbroken Girlfriend Says Popular Influencer 'Never Failed to Put a Smile On My Face' In Emotional Tribute

According to an obituary, Blackledge passed away on March 18 at his home in Newport, North Carolina, and the cause of death remains unclear.

The social media star's girlfriend posted just days after his death: "Missing this sweet boy right now. Never would've thought I would have been here without you. Josh showed me what love really was even though I'm very young. He never failed to put a smile on my face no matter how mad I was at him.

"Never thought I would miss those little arguments we had over absolutely nothing. Josh was so loved by everyone around him, he was a great friend, and most importantly, the best boyfriend. Josh would do absolutely anything for me, even when he was at his lowest.

"Everyone knew him for his TikToks and thirst traps, but I knew him for the sweet, amazing boy that treated me so well. Even after these past couple days, nothing seems real and I'm feeling all the emotions. I could say so much more about this one guy who has a huge spot in my heart and always will, but I want anyone reading this to hold onto (their) loved ones while (they're) here and tell your best buds you love them.

"We miss you so much, Josh. Watch over us and keep us safe."