TikTok Star Joshua Blackledge Dead Aged 16 — Heartbroken Girlfriend Says Popular Influencer 'Never Failed to Put a Smile On My Face' In Emotional Tribute
TikTok star Joshua Blackledge has died at the age of 16.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the young social media star's girlfriend, Emmie Gillikin, shared a heartbroken tribute after the shocking news.
According to an obituary, Blackledge passed away on March 18 at his home in Newport, North Carolina, and the cause of death remains unclear.
The social media star's girlfriend posted just days after his death: "Missing this sweet boy right now. Never would've thought I would have been here without you. Josh showed me what love really was even though I'm very young. He never failed to put a smile on my face no matter how mad I was at him.
"Never thought I would miss those little arguments we had over absolutely nothing. Josh was so loved by everyone around him, he was a great friend, and most importantly, the best boyfriend. Josh would do absolutely anything for me, even when he was at his lowest.
"Everyone knew him for his TikToks and thirst traps, but I knew him for the sweet, amazing boy that treated me so well. Even after these past couple days, nothing seems real and I'm feeling all the emotions. I could say so much more about this one guy who has a huge spot in my heart and always will, but I want anyone reading this to hold onto (their) loved ones while (they're) here and tell your best buds you love them.
"We miss you so much, Josh. Watch over us and keep us safe."
Blackledge posted his last TikTok on March 14, just days before his shocking death.
In the clip, the young star and a pal hung out in his white pickup truck, which he often shared on his platform.
His content consisted of lip-syncing videos, clips of his car, or just footage of quality time with his girlfriend and friends.
According to an obituary, the young star was a junior in high school, where he was involved in wrestling and track.
The page noted how he loved being around water and spending time outdoors, whether he was fishing or boating with friends.
It also said: "Joshua will be remembered by those who knew him for his enthusiasm and love for life."
A celebration of life was held on Sunday, March 23, 2025, at Camp Albemarle in Newport.
After the news broke, fans of Blackledge took to his page to pay tribute to the star.
One user wrote, "There’s no way. I’m praying for Emmie. Rest in peace, Josh."
Another said: "Rest in peace, Joshua. I hope heaven treats you well I feel so bad for Emmie she will forever miss you."
A third added: "Rest in peace, Joshua. Praying for your family."