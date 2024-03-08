Tori Spelling Greets Ex-Husband Dean McDermott and His Girlfriend Lily Calo With a Hug and Kiss During Family Outing
Tori Spelling appeared to put differences aside during a recent family outing with ex-husband Dean McDermott and his new girlfriend Lily Calo.
Spelling, 50, greeted Calo, 32, with a hug and a kiss as she met up with the couple at a Dave & Busters in Los Angeles, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The co-parents and Calo appeared to be at the arcade on Wednesday night for one of their kids' birthday parties. Spelling and McDermott share five children together — Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn and Beau, who recently turned 7 on March 2.
McDermott, 57, and Calo were spotted holding hands and carrying colorful gift bags as they arrived at the arcade, according to PageSix.
The Beverly Hills, 90210 star greeted the couple with open arms and planted a kiss on both McDermott's and Calo's cheek, to which she lovingly tried to wipe off any lipstick marks that may have been left behind.
The threesome then continued on inside the arcade for the birthday party together.
Once inside the arcade, Calo and Spelling appeared to get along swimmingly, laughing and talking as they played games together.
While the trio looked chummy together, McDermott and his girlfriend didn't stay for very long. About an hour after they were seen arriving to the party, Spelling was spotted walking them out of the venue.
Nonetheless, the co-parent's interactions signaled the former couple have come a long way since divorcing.
After 18 years of marriage, McDermott announced they were separating in June 2023. A few months later, he was romantically linked to Calo in October.
Despite dating for less than a year, OKMagazine.com reported McDermott and Calo have taken their relationship to the next level and have moved in together.
"Dean’s saying he and Lily are in love and ready for the next step," a source spilled.
"She’s been amazingly supportive of his journey to sobriety, and they’re spending so much time together, it just made sense for him to move in," the insider said of Calo.
The Canadian actor checked in rehab last summer, shortly before he was linked to Calo.
McDermott opened up about his sobriety after his separation, admitting, "All Tori's ever done to this day is want me to be happy and healthy and I inflicted a lot of damage and pain on that woman."