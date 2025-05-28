EXCLUSIVE: Jackie Kennedy's Little-Known Wicked Sense of Humor Revealed — Including the Kama Sutra Paintings She Decorated With For 'Shock Value'

The former Secret Service agent said: "She was very quick-witted, and she liked to sort of shock people with her humor sometimes.

"For example, in India, she bought a series of Kama Sutra paintings, which she hung in the dining room of their home in Virginia."

Hill noted: "I think it was for shock value."

There was also the hilarious incident when he accompanied Jackie on her 1963 trip to Morocco at the invitation of King Hassan.

Jackie, along with her sister Lee Radziwill, had dinner with the monarch's brother. Afterward, Hill recalled tea and a plate of desserts being passed around, which included "mahjoun." The guests all tried a bite.

He wrote: "Mahjoun, as it turns out, was the Moroccan version of hash brownies."