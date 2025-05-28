Your tip
Jackie Kennedy
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Jackie Kennedy's Little-Known Wicked Sense of Humor Revealed — Including the Kama Sutra Paintings She Decorated With For 'Shock Value'

Photo of Jackie Kennedy
Source: MEGA

Jackie Kennedy's side when not being the First Lady would be hard to expect.

Profile Image

May 28 2025, Published 7:45 p.m. ET

Jackie Kennedy's former bodyguard has spilled secrets about the polished former first lady, including her wicked sense of humor, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Few had an intimate knowledge of what Jackie was like behind closed doors, like Clint Hill, the ex-first lady's longtime bodyguard who shielded Jackie when her husband, President John F. Kennedy, was assassinated in Dallas, Texas, on November 22, 1963.

clint hill minutes overtime
Source: @60Minutes/Youtube

Clint Hill served as a Secret Service agent for the Kennedys.

Before his death in February, Hill, who served as a Secret Service agent for five presidents, opened up about his time working with the Kennedys.

While Jackie was known for her elegant and refined style, Hill revealed her little-known playful side in his memoir, My Travels with Mrs. Kennedy, which included never-before-told stories about their trips through Europe, Asia, and South America.

Hill noted he "developed a strong bond" with Jackie as her only dedicated protector.

Jackie's True Side

jackie kennedy
Source: MEGA

Hill recalled Jackie being 'very quick-witted' with a playful side.

The former Secret Service agent said: "She was very quick-witted, and she liked to sort of shock people with her humor sometimes.

"For example, in India, she bought a series of Kama Sutra paintings, which she hung in the dining room of their home in Virginia."

Hill noted: "I think it was for shock value."

There was also the hilarious incident when he accompanied Jackie on her 1963 trip to Morocco at the invitation of King Hassan.

Jackie, along with her sister Lee Radziwill, had dinner with the monarch's brother. Afterward, Hill recalled tea and a plate of desserts being passed around, which included "mahjoun." The guests all tried a bite.

He wrote: "Mahjoun, as it turns out, was the Moroccan version of hash brownies."

jackie kennedy clint hill wicked humor revealed kama sutra paintings shock value
Source: MEGA

Hill said Jackie hung two Kama Sutra paintings she bought in India in her dining for 'shock value.'

While Jackie displayed erotic paintings in her home and accidentally ate "hash brownies," which was certainly shocking given her clean-cut facade, Hill said that was the tip of the iceberg when it came to the real Jackie versus the image of the first lady perceived by the American public.

He continued: "I think most people are surprised to learn that she had a great sense of humor."

Hill recalled his "favorite memories of her were when she was out of the spotlight, just being a mother and a wife" with her family in Palm Beach, Hyannis Port, or the Virginia countryside.

The Impact of JFK's Death

clint hill minutes overtime
Source: @60Minutes/Youtube

Hill said Jackie was 'open and carefree' after leaving the White House.

The agent also opened up about witnessing JFK's assassination and the life-altering impact that day had on Jackie and himself.

He confessed he was so depressed after Kennedy's murder that he nearly took his own life, but rallied and remained Jackie's personal bodyguard and close confidant for many years afterward. Hill eventually retired from the Secret Service after suffering post-traumatic stress disorder stemming from the assassination.

While reflecting on continuing to work for Jackie after her husband's death, he said: "Once she got away from the White House, she was more open and carefree."

