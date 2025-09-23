Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > Meghan Markle
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Flew into Diva Tantrum' After Prince Harry Made This Huge 'Blunder' While Discussing Netflix With Fans

Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle erupted after Prince Harry's Netflix blunder with fans.

Sept. 23 2025, Published 11:15 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Meghan Markle "hit the roof" after Prince Harry forgot to mention her Netflix cooking show during a public appearance in London – with insiders also telling RadarOnline.com the diva Duchess of Sussex accused her husband of "undermining" her work.

Harry, 41, recently appeared at the WellChild Awards earlier this week.

Article continues below advertisement

Harry Snubs Meghan's Netflix Show

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle exploded after Harry forgot her Netflix show.

Article continues below advertisement

During the event, the Duke of Sussex chatted with guests and spoke warmly about his television habits at home in Montecito, California.

Asked by 13-year-old Grace Tutt what he would recommend on Netflix, Harry listed the political thriller Hostage and the dating show Love Is Blind as favorites he and Markle enjoyed together.

"The omission did not go down well at home," one source told us. "Meghan feels With Love, Meghan is one of the most important projects she has done since leaving royal life, and she expected Harry to highlight it. Instead, he rattled off other shows and left hers off the list. She saw it as a huge snub."

Article continues below advertisement

Critics Slam Show as 'Staged' and 'Dull'

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

He recommended 'Hostage' and 'Love Is Blind' to a young fan.

Article continues below advertisement

The second series of With Love, Meghan, which focuses on food and family stories, aired last month as part of the Sussexes' multi-million-dollar deal with Netflix.

Reviews were mixed to say the least – with some critics calling the program "staged" and "dull." Industry observers say the show represents one of her biggest solo efforts since stepping back from royal duties.

Insiders claim Markle's furious reaction to Harry's oversight was immediate. "She told him straight that forgetting to mention her show was unforgivable," another source said.

"From her point of view, every time Harry talks about Netflix, he should be pushing their joint projects or her work. She accused him of being careless and said it made her look irrelevant."

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Sees Netflix Snub as Dismissal of Work

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Critics slammed Markle's cooking show as staged and dull.

Article continues below advertisement

Harry's comments at the WellChild Awards were otherwise warmly received.

Speaking to Grace, who uses a wheelchair after a bus crash, he said: "My wife and I just finished watching Hostage. It's very good, it's filmed here. If you haven't seen it, you should watch it." He joked afterward: "Although if it's unsuitable, it wasn't my recommendation!"

But the fallout from the conversation has caused huge tension for the royal exile at home. "Meghan wants the world to see her as a serious creator," a friend explained.

"To her, leaving out With Love, Meghan felt like Harry was dismissing months of work. She told him he has one job when it comes to Netflix – to promote what they're doing."

READ MORE ON ROYAL FAMILY NEWS
Photo of Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton's Makeover Nightmare — How Royal Quickly Changed Appearance After Being Battered By Criticism... Which Caused 'Emotional Trauma' For Future Queen

Split photos of Prince Philip, Andrew and Sarah Ferguson

EXCLUSIVE: Brazen Prince Andrew 'Defied' Prince Philip by 'Secretly Smuggling Blacklisted Sarah Ferguson into Royal Residence'

Article continues below advertisement

Insider: Duchess Demands United Front

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: NETFLIX

Royal aides met Harry’s team for a peace summit.

Observers say the couple's media projects remain under "huge scrutiny" following criticism of their deal with the streaming giant.

A previous docuseries about their royal exit drew enormous attention but also polarized viewers. Against that backdrop, Markle is said to be "especially protective" of her current work.

"It wasn't just about the show," a Hollywood insider added about Harry's blunder. "Meghan saw it as Harry failing to back her in public. She reminded him in no uncertain terms that they have to present a united front if their brand is going to thrive. She expects him to champion her projects as strongly as his own causes."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.