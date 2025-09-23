EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Flew into Diva Tantrum' After Prince Harry Made This Huge 'Blunder' While Discussing Netflix With Fans

During the event, the Duke of Sussex chatted with guests and spoke warmly about his television habits at home in Montecito, California.

Asked by 13-year-old Grace Tutt what he would recommend on Netflix, Harry listed the political thriller Hostage and the dating show Love Is Blind as favorites he and Markle enjoyed together.

"The omission did not go down well at home," one source told us. "Meghan feels With Love, Meghan is one of the most important projects she has done since leaving royal life, and she expected Harry to highlight it. Instead, he rattled off other shows and left hers off the list. She saw it as a huge snub."