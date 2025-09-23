EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Flew into Diva Tantrum' After Prince Harry Made This Huge 'Blunder' While Discussing Netflix With Fans
Sept. 23 2025, Published 11:15 a.m. ET
Meghan Markle "hit the roof" after Prince Harry forgot to mention her Netflix cooking show during a public appearance in London – with insiders also telling RadarOnline.com the diva Duchess of Sussex accused her husband of "undermining" her work.
Harry, 41, recently appeared at the WellChild Awards earlier this week.
Harry Snubs Meghan's Netflix Show
During the event, the Duke of Sussex chatted with guests and spoke warmly about his television habits at home in Montecito, California.
Asked by 13-year-old Grace Tutt what he would recommend on Netflix, Harry listed the political thriller Hostage and the dating show Love Is Blind as favorites he and Markle enjoyed together.
"The omission did not go down well at home," one source told us. "Meghan feels With Love, Meghan is one of the most important projects she has done since leaving royal life, and she expected Harry to highlight it. Instead, he rattled off other shows and left hers off the list. She saw it as a huge snub."
Critics Slam Show as 'Staged' and 'Dull'
The second series of With Love, Meghan, which focuses on food and family stories, aired last month as part of the Sussexes' multi-million-dollar deal with Netflix.
Reviews were mixed to say the least – with some critics calling the program "staged" and "dull." Industry observers say the show represents one of her biggest solo efforts since stepping back from royal duties.
Insiders claim Markle's furious reaction to Harry's oversight was immediate. "She told him straight that forgetting to mention her show was unforgivable," another source said.
"From her point of view, every time Harry talks about Netflix, he should be pushing their joint projects or her work. She accused him of being careless and said it made her look irrelevant."
Meghan Sees Netflix Snub as Dismissal of Work
Harry's comments at the WellChild Awards were otherwise warmly received.
Speaking to Grace, who uses a wheelchair after a bus crash, he said: "My wife and I just finished watching Hostage. It's very good, it's filmed here. If you haven't seen it, you should watch it." He joked afterward: "Although if it's unsuitable, it wasn't my recommendation!"
But the fallout from the conversation has caused huge tension for the royal exile at home. "Meghan wants the world to see her as a serious creator," a friend explained.
"To her, leaving out With Love, Meghan felt like Harry was dismissing months of work. She told him he has one job when it comes to Netflix – to promote what they're doing."
Insider: Duchess Demands United Front
Observers say the couple's media projects remain under "huge scrutiny" following criticism of their deal with the streaming giant.
A previous docuseries about their royal exit drew enormous attention but also polarized viewers. Against that backdrop, Markle is said to be "especially protective" of her current work.
"It wasn't just about the show," a Hollywood insider added about Harry's blunder. "Meghan saw it as Harry failing to back her in public. She reminded him in no uncertain terms that they have to present a united front if their brand is going to thrive. She expects him to champion her projects as strongly as his own causes."