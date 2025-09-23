Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris for President? Ex-Veep Makes Surprising Statement About Running for the Oval Office Again in 2028... After Humiliating Loss to Donald Trump

Photo of Kamala Harris
Source: MEGA

Kamala Harris has discussed the possibility of running for office again in 2028.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 23 2025, Published 10:43 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Kamala Harris has seemingly not ruled out the possibility of a future presidential run despite her painful loss to Donald Trump last November, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Harris, 60, discussed her decision to not run for governor of California – and whether or not she has considered running for any other type of office – during a recent interview with Rachel Maddow.

Article continues below advertisement

Kamala Harris Discusses 2028 Presidential Bid

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @msnbc

Harris said she had no plans to run for governor of California in the upcoming election.

The former vice president joined the MSNBC host to promote her forthcoming book, 107 Days, about being thrown into the 2024 presidential race after Joe Biden suspended his campaign.

While Harris was eager to discuss her memoir, the seasoned journalist cut to the point and asked the burning question at the top of the ex-VP's supporters' minds: "Will you consider running in 2028?"

Harris looked a bit tense as she shook her head and replied: "That's not my focus right now."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Kamala Harris
Source: MEGA

Harris noted she 'loved' California but made the decision to not run for governor.

She doubled down and reiterated: "That's not my focus at all. It really isn't."

Maddow then rephrased her question to be more broad as she pressed Harris on running for any office in the future.

The host asked: "I know you're not considering it right now, but are you saying... when you decided you're not going to run for governor of California, were you saying you were never going to run for anything, ever again? Or were you just saying I'm not going to run for that office right now?"

Article continues below advertisement

Kamala Harris Slams Donald Trump

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Harris said she knew 'the character' Trump was when she took over for Biden after he dropped out of the race.

Harris replied: "That was the decision before me. And I made the decision not to run for governor of California. By the way, there are a lot of great candidates running.

"And, I love my state and we want somebody to definitely follow in the footsteps of Gavin (Newsom) in terms of standing up, and understanding the power that California has to stand up to what we're seeing in D.C."

During her sit down with Maddow, Harris also blasted Trump and said she knew "the character" she was running against when she took over for Biden in the 11th hour of the race.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
photo of donald trump

EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump's Late-Night 'Kill List' Revealed After Jimmy Kimmel Is Axed — From Jimmy Fallon to Trevor Noah

Photo of Tyler Robinson, Erika and Charlie Kirk

Erika Kirk Admits She 'Forgives' Charlie's Alleged Killer During Emotional Memorial Service Just Days After Horrifying Assassination — 'It's What My Husband Would Do'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Kamala Harris
Source: MEGA

The ex-VP said she 'wasn't about to fall for' Trump's 'bait' during the 2024 election.

The former vice president said: "He did it with President (Barack) Obama. He did it with Secretary (Hillary) Clinton.

"He throws this stuff out that he thinks will be an individual’s weakness or Achilles' heel, with the intent to distract from the fact that, as it was in this campaign, he had no plan for actually bringing down costs and prices for the American people.

"And I wasn’t about to fall for that bait."

Maddow jokingly referred to Harris as "the patron saint of 'I told you so'" while noting all the warnings she issued during her brief campaign that have come true since Trump took office.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.