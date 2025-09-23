Kamala Harris for President? Ex-Veep Makes Surprising Statement About Running for the Oval Office Again in 2028... After Humiliating Loss to Donald Trump
Sept. 23 2025, Published 10:43 a.m. ET
Kamala Harris has seemingly not ruled out the possibility of a future presidential run despite her painful loss to Donald Trump last November, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Harris, 60, discussed her decision to not run for governor of California – and whether or not she has considered running for any other type of office – during a recent interview with Rachel Maddow.
Kamala Harris Discusses 2028 Presidential Bid
The former vice president joined the MSNBC host to promote her forthcoming book, 107 Days, about being thrown into the 2024 presidential race after Joe Biden suspended his campaign.
While Harris was eager to discuss her memoir, the seasoned journalist cut to the point and asked the burning question at the top of the ex-VP's supporters' minds: "Will you consider running in 2028?"
Harris looked a bit tense as she shook her head and replied: "That's not my focus right now."
She doubled down and reiterated: "That's not my focus at all. It really isn't."
Maddow then rephrased her question to be more broad as she pressed Harris on running for any office in the future.
The host asked: "I know you're not considering it right now, but are you saying... when you decided you're not going to run for governor of California, were you saying you were never going to run for anything, ever again? Or were you just saying I'm not going to run for that office right now?"
Kamala Harris Slams Donald Trump
Harris replied: "That was the decision before me. And I made the decision not to run for governor of California. By the way, there are a lot of great candidates running.
"And, I love my state and we want somebody to definitely follow in the footsteps of Gavin (Newsom) in terms of standing up, and understanding the power that California has to stand up to what we're seeing in D.C."
During her sit down with Maddow, Harris also blasted Trump and said she knew "the character" she was running against when she took over for Biden in the 11th hour of the race.
The former vice president said: "He did it with President (Barack) Obama. He did it with Secretary (Hillary) Clinton.
"He throws this stuff out that he thinks will be an individual’s weakness or Achilles' heel, with the intent to distract from the fact that, as it was in this campaign, he had no plan for actually bringing down costs and prices for the American people.
"And I wasn’t about to fall for that bait."
Maddow jokingly referred to Harris as "the patron saint of 'I told you so'" while noting all the warnings she issued during her brief campaign that have come true since Trump took office.