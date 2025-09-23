Kate Middleton's Makeover Nightmare — How Royal Quickly Changed Appearance After Being Battered By Criticism... Which Caused 'Emotional Trauma' For Future Queen
Sept. 23 2025, Published 10:00 a.m. ET
Kate Middleton has made a swift reversal on her latest hairstyle after facing a torrent of criticism online, with friends telling RadarOnline.com the backlash left the Princess of Wales "traumatized" and questioning herself during what has already been a grueling year.
The 43-year-old future queen, who underwent treatment following a cancer diagnosis made public last year, recently unveiled lighter honey-blonde highlights.
Princess Hit by 'Crisis of Confidence'
While some fans praised the look, many others attacked it on social media, prompting Kate to darken her hair again within days. Sources now say the reaction triggered a rare "crisis of confidence" for the princess, who has otherwise received widespread support during her illness.
A source said: "Kate came back from her summer break feeling positive, only to be slammed over her appearance. She admitted it left her anxious and doubting herself. After receiving so much kindness since her diagnosis, being torn down over something trivial was really tough."
Online commentary was blunt. "Don't like the new hair color. The darker hair is more flattering – the blonde is washing her out," one commenter wrote. Another added: "She's beautiful with darker hair. It looks way better."
Kate Finds Strength in William's Support
Not everyone was negative, however, with one supporter posting online: "She looks amazing, good for her."
Those close to Kate say the scrutiny has been particularly bruising given wider stresses within the royal family. She has been shaken by the ongoing fallout with Prince Harry, 41, whose relationship with the monarchy remains strained despite his recent brief meeting with King Charles.
A friend said: "Kate has always shown strength, but this autumn has been relentless. With the family tensions and criticism of her appearance, she's questioned how much more she can cope with."
The princess has found support in her husband Prince William, 43, and in the fashion world. Celebrity hairstylist Sam McKnight, who once styled Princess Diana, publicly defended her. "I admire Kate for holding her head high," McKnight told trolls in an online rant.
Kate Darkens Hair to Keep Focus on Duty
He added: "Hair is very personal – it's armor, confidence, and so much more. She has brilliantly and quietly represented this country. So FFS leave her alone. Shame on you."
Behind the scenes, Kate reportedly wanted to "rebel" back against the criticism but instead opted to tone her hair down to avoid further distraction.
Another source said: "She quickly chose to tone things down so attention would stay on her duties. Kate doesn't want debates about her appearance to take away from her role."
Friends Say Kate's Resilience Shines Through
Despite the rocky patch, friends emphasize her resilience.
One insider said: "Even at her lowest, Kate managed to compose herself. She knows public scrutiny comes with the role, but the cruel comments still hurt. Now she's channeling her energy into regaining strength and carrying out her work."
Kate, who is mother to Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10 and Prince Louis, 7, is said to view her hair as central to her public image. "It is her armor," said one source. "But she's determined not to let criticism about it define her."