Kate Middleton's Makeover Nightmare — How Royal Quickly Changed Appearance After Being Battered By Criticism... Which Caused 'Emotional Trauma' For Future Queen

While some fans praised the look, many others attacked it on social media, prompting Kate to darken her hair again within days. Sources now say the reaction triggered a rare "crisis of confidence" for the princess, who has otherwise received widespread support during her illness.

A source said: "Kate came back from her summer break feeling positive, only to be slammed over her appearance. She admitted it left her anxious and doubting herself. After receiving so much kindness since her diagnosis, being torn down over something trivial was really tough."

Online commentary was blunt. "Don't like the new hair color. The darker hair is more flattering – the blonde is washing her out," one commenter wrote. Another added: "She's beautiful with darker hair. It looks way better."