Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Sean "Diddy" Combs

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Urges Judge to Free Him from Jail as Rapper admits he's Finally Sober after 25 Years

picture of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has made a fresh bid for freedom after serving 14 months behind bars.

Sept. 23 2025, Published 8:58 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Sean "Diddy" Combs has urged a judge to free him for jail after serving 14 months behind bars.

RadarOnline.com can reveal lawyers acting on behalf of the disgraced rapper have called for him to be given no more than 14 months in prison when he is sentenced next month — meaning he would walk free almost immediately.

Article continues below advertisement

Finally 'Sober'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
picture of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: MEGA

Combs' lawyers has said the rapper is sober for the first time in 25 years,

Article continues below advertisement

In a new written legal submission, the defence team also detailed "inhumane" conditions at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York — claiming food sometimes contains maggots, that the rapper is routinely subjected to violence, and that he has "not breathed fresh air in nearly 13 months".

Combs, 55, was found guilty of two prostitution-related charges following his high-profile trial in the summer, but cleared of the more serious charges of sex-trafficking and racketeering conspiracy.

He has already served a year in custody in New York following his arrest in September 2024, and is due to be sentenced on October 3.

Article continues below advertisement

"Adequately Punished'

picture of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: MEGA

The rapper's lawyers feel he has been 'adequately punished' for his crimes.

Article continues below advertisement

His defence lawyers have now made their arguments for sentencing in a written submission to Judge Arun Subramanian, who heard the trial.

"In the past two years, Mr Combs's career and reputation have been destroyed," his lawyers said in the document. "He has served over a year in one of the most notorious jails in America — yet has made the most of that punishment."

They said Combs has been "adequately punished" already, having been jailed in "terrible conditions".

He has also become sober "for the first time in 25 years" and had an "incident-free record", they added, and helped other inmates by creating an educational programme on business management and entrepreneurship.

Article continues below advertisement

Maggot-Infested Food

picture of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: MEGA

Combs has been forced to live in 'inhumane' conditions, claims his lawyers.

READ MORE ON NEWS
picture of Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift and Justin Baldoni

Taylor Swift has Ex-Cop Arrested at Fiancé Travis Kelce's Home After Trying to Serve her Justin Baldoni Deposition Papers

Photo of Sarah Ferguson and Jeffrey Epstein

Prince Andrew's Ex Sarah Ferguson Dumped by Multiple Charities After Calling Sick Pedo Jeffrey Epstein a 'Generous and Supreme Friend' In Leaked Emails

Article continues below advertisement

It is now time for the rapper "to go home to his family, so he can continue his treatment and try to make the most of the next chapter of his extraordinary life", the defence team said.

Expanding on the alleged conditions at the detention centre where Combs is being held, his lawyers added: "Mr Combs is routinely subject to violence — both directed at him and at others."

On 12 September, they said members of the defence counsel were in the middle of a call with the rapper that had to be ended suddenly "because of a stabbing that locked the facility down for the next several days".

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
picture of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: MEGA

Combs is also subjected to regular vlolence, his lawyers claim.

Living conditions are "inhumane", they argued, and Combs has been "under constant suicide watch", meaning every two hours he "must present his identification card to the guards to show he is alive and well. While he is sleeping, he is awoken by an officer to ensure he is well and subjected to bright lights illuminated 24 hours per day".

He also has limited access to clean water, they said, and often "heats his water to have clean water to drink without getting sick".

Describing the dorm-style room he sleeps in, they said he is within "two feet from other inmates with the bathroom in the same room, with no door".

The judge has already rejected a proposed $50m bail package for Combs.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.