Sean 'Diddy' Combs Urges Judge to Free Him from Jail as Rapper admits he's Finally Sober after 25 Years
Sept. 23 2025, Published 8:58 a.m. ET
Sean "Diddy" Combs has urged a judge to free him for jail after serving 14 months behind bars.
RadarOnline.com can reveal lawyers acting on behalf of the disgraced rapper have called for him to be given no more than 14 months in prison when he is sentenced next month — meaning he would walk free almost immediately.
Finally 'Sober'
In a new written legal submission, the defence team also detailed "inhumane" conditions at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York — claiming food sometimes contains maggots, that the rapper is routinely subjected to violence, and that he has "not breathed fresh air in nearly 13 months".
Combs, 55, was found guilty of two prostitution-related charges following his high-profile trial in the summer, but cleared of the more serious charges of sex-trafficking and racketeering conspiracy.
He has already served a year in custody in New York following his arrest in September 2024, and is due to be sentenced on October 3.
"Adequately Punished'
His defence lawyers have now made their arguments for sentencing in a written submission to Judge Arun Subramanian, who heard the trial.
"In the past two years, Mr Combs's career and reputation have been destroyed," his lawyers said in the document. "He has served over a year in one of the most notorious jails in America — yet has made the most of that punishment."
They said Combs has been "adequately punished" already, having been jailed in "terrible conditions".
He has also become sober "for the first time in 25 years" and had an "incident-free record", they added, and helped other inmates by creating an educational programme on business management and entrepreneurship.
Maggot-Infested Food
It is now time for the rapper "to go home to his family, so he can continue his treatment and try to make the most of the next chapter of his extraordinary life", the defence team said.
Expanding on the alleged conditions at the detention centre where Combs is being held, his lawyers added: "Mr Combs is routinely subject to violence — both directed at him and at others."
On 12 September, they said members of the defence counsel were in the middle of a call with the rapper that had to be ended suddenly "because of a stabbing that locked the facility down for the next several days".
Living conditions are "inhumane", they argued, and Combs has been "under constant suicide watch", meaning every two hours he "must present his identification card to the guards to show he is alive and well. While he is sleeping, he is awoken by an officer to ensure he is well and subjected to bright lights illuminated 24 hours per day".
He also has limited access to clean water, they said, and often "heats his water to have clean water to drink without getting sick".
Describing the dorm-style room he sleeps in, they said he is within "two feet from other inmates with the bathroom in the same room, with no door".
The judge has already rejected a proposed $50m bail package for Combs.