Sean 'Diddy' Combs Urges Judge to Free Him from Jail as Rapper admits he's Finally Sober after 25 Years

In a new written legal submission, the defence team also detailed "inhumane" conditions at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York — claiming food sometimes contains maggots, that the rapper is routinely subjected to violence, and that he has "not breathed fresh air in nearly 13 months".

Combs, 55, was found guilty of two prostitution-related charges following his high-profile trial in the summer, but cleared of the more serious charges of sex-trafficking and racketeering conspiracy.

He has already served a year in custody in New York following his arrest in September 2024, and is due to be sentenced on October 3.