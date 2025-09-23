Taylor Swift has Ex-Cop Arrested at Fiancé Travis Kelce's Home After Trying to Serve her Justin Baldoni Deposition Papers

The server — a cop-turned-private-eye called Justin Lee Fisher — was charged with "jumping the fence onto a private residence in a private neighborhood," according to court documents.

Fisher was reportedly taken into custody at 2am on September 15.

The ex-cop, who’s reportedly due in Leawood Municipal Court on Oct. 15, said that he wasn't hurt "besides being arrested for doing my job and possibly losing my (private eye) license."

Two days before the arrest, the judge overseeing Baldoni’s ongoing legal battle with Blake Lively denied a request from the actor's legal team for an extension to depose Swift.

"The only justification they have provided for the extension is their assertion that Swift's pre-existing professional obligations now prevent her from appearing for a deposition prior to October 20, 2025," Judge Lewis Liman wrote in a court ruling