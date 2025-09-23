Taylor Swift has Ex-Cop Arrested at Fiancé Travis Kelce's Home After Trying to Serve her Justin Baldoni Deposition Papers
Sept. 23 2025, Published 8:08 a.m. ET
A former cop has been arrested outside Travis Kelce’s home after attempting to serve fiancée Taylor Swift with deposition papers.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the arrest was made earlier this month as the man attempted to deliver papers from actor Justin Baldoni's legal team at the NFL star's home in Leawood, Kansas.
A Swift Arrest
The server — a cop-turned-private-eye called Justin Lee Fisher — was charged with "jumping the fence onto a private residence in a private neighborhood," according to court documents.
Fisher was reportedly taken into custody at 2am on September 15.
The ex-cop, who’s reportedly due in Leawood Municipal Court on Oct. 15, said that he wasn't hurt "besides being arrested for doing my job and possibly losing my (private eye) license."
Two days before the arrest, the judge overseeing Baldoni’s ongoing legal battle with Blake Lively denied a request from the actor's legal team for an extension to depose Swift.
"The only justification they have provided for the extension is their assertion that Swift's pre-existing professional obligations now prevent her from appearing for a deposition prior to October 20, 2025," Judge Lewis Liman wrote in a court ruling
Playing Hardball
"Discovery has been ongoing in this case for approximately six months," the judge continued. "They have offered no evidence that they have served a renewed subpoena on Swift… Having failed to demonstrate appropriate diligence, the requested extension is denied."
According to court docs filed by Baldoni’s lawyer earlier this month, Swift was set to give evidence in the director's ongoing legal battle against Lively.
The document claimed the singer "agreed" to be deposed as long as the judge extended the deadline for her testimony to take place.
Swift's lawyers, however, denied she had ever agreed to be deposed.
Friendship Over
"My client did not agree to a deposition," they stated in a letter to Judge Liman. "But if she is forced into a deposition, we advised (after first hearing about the deposition just three days ago) that her schedule would accommodate the time required during the week of October 20."
Swift's new album, Life of a Showgirl, drops October 3.
Superstar singer Swift, 35, became embroiled in the defamation and sexual harassment legal battle between her former pal Lively and Baldoni earlier this year, after her name was listed in a countersue.
Lively sued Baldoni in December 2024 with allegations of sexual harassment and a smear campaign against her after they co-starred in the film It Ends with Us.
In response, Baldoni filed a defamation and extortion lawsuit against Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, in which Swift's name was mentioned.
This was dismissed but allowed to be refiled.
A judge dismissed Baldoni's defamation claims in June.
Details of the arrest at Kelce's home were redacted from the original Leawood Police Department report, stating: "This information is restricted as the use and dissemination."
However, additional court documents confirmed the details of the allegations against Fisher.