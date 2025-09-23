EXCLUSIVE: Lost Colony Discovered After 435 Years — Researchers Claimed to Have Solved the Mystery of First Settlers Who Disappeared Without a Trace

One of the most confounding mysteries from the early days of this nation has finally been solved after 435 years – researchers say they have located the so-called Lost Colony of Roanoke.

RadarOnline.com can reveal, The Lost Colony refers to the 118 Londoners sponsored by Sir Walter Raleigh who, in 1587, settled on the island of Roanoke in North Carolina. Within only three years, all the colonists – the very first settlers in the New World – disappeared without a trace.