EXCLUSIVE: Cheryl Hines 'Burned Her Bridges in Hollywood' — Sitcom Star Being Pushed Away From Showbiz Opportunities Because of Her Scandal-Dogged Husband Robert F Kennedy Jr.
Sept. 23 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Sitcom star Cheryl Hines has decided to forgive and forget hubby Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s sleazy sexting affair with reporter Olivia Nuzzi, RadarOnline.com can reveal Hollywood's shunning the actress as critics buzz that she's sold her soul to President Donald Trump's head health honcho.
"What's confusing to people is just weeks ago, she appeared to shun a move to Washington, D.C., and was making a big show about sticking tight to Hollywood," shared an insider.
While Hines' rep dismissed our report, the insider insisted: "She seems to have done a complete U-turn. The talk is she's fired up over this opportunity to be an influencer and Beltway powerhouse."
Coming Across As A 'Doormat'
"Friends think she's clearly trying to be something she is not. She's coming across as a doormat putting up with all Bobby Jr.'s rubbish."
The 71-year-old Secretary of Health and Human Services was accused of exchanging sexual texts with Nuzzi, 32, who profiled him in November 2023 for New York Magazine. The son of Robert F. Kennedy and nephew of John F. Kennedy denied having a fling with Nuzzi and claimed he only met her once for the article.
And his 59-year-old wife and Curb Your Enthusiasm star, is apparently ignoring the scandal.
"It seems terribly sad that Cheryl's willing to sacrifice her sense of self and be steamrolled by him," revealed an insider.
"People think he's treated her horribly. She's burned her bridges in Hollywood and she's going to struggle getting these people behind her again."
Cheryl's Curb costar Larry David, an outspoken critic of Trump, is working on an HBO project to commemorate America's 250th anniversary with former first couple Barack and Michelle Obama as producers.
"It's expected that Larry will involve the old gang from the show to participate, but Cheryl can count herself out," noted the insider.
Marriage Crumbling?
Sources said Hines' seeming indifference to the scandal has stunned pals.
As RadarOnline.com reported, a "humiliated" Hines was bent on staying in L.A. while RFK Jr. stewed alone at their new $4.34 million townhouse in D.C.'s posh Georgetown neighborhood.
Added the source: "She may say she's living her life the way she wants it, but when the marriage inevitably crumbles down the line, it will be hard to open those doors that have slammed so hard on her."