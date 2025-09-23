EXCLUSIVE: Cheryl Hines 'Burned Her Bridges in Hollywood' — Sitcom Star Being Pushed Away From Showbiz Opportunities Because of Her Scandal-Dogged Husband Robert F Kennedy Jr.

"Friends think she's clearly trying to be something she is not. She's coming across as a doormat putting up with all Bobby Jr.'s rubbish."

The 71-year-old Secretary of Health and Human Services was accused of exchanging sexual texts with Nuzzi, 32, who profiled him in November 2023 for New York Magazine. The son of Robert F. Kennedy and nephew of John F. Kennedy denied having a fling with Nuzzi and claimed he only met her once for the article.

And his 59-year-old wife and Curb Your Enthusiasm star, is apparently ignoring the scandal.

"It seems terribly sad that Cheryl's willing to sacrifice her sense of self and be steamrolled by him," revealed an insider.

"People think he's treated her horribly. She's burned her bridges in Hollywood and she's going to struggle getting these people behind her again."